Latest News

Hawkins stepping down after 30 years

HOUTZDALE — After 30 years as a Clearfield County Magisterial District Judge, the Honorable James L. Hawkins is stepping down from his bench.

'No One's' tenure cut short; New constable appointed

ST. MARYS — With the filing of a court order Wednesday, Erin Burke, of St. Marys, was appointed to the office of constable that was briefly – and literally – held by “No One.” The joke write-in candidate was originally elected to the seat by a tie-breaking marble drawing.

Crime and Courts

State police report 4 overdoses in 48 hours

PUNXSUTAWNEY — State Police at Punxsutawney issued a warning on Friday afternoon about a batch of potentially lethal heroin that has “flooded” the area and resulted in one death.

Jefferson County Plea & Sentence Court

BROOKVILLE — Tonya S. Geist, Jefferson County Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts, reports the following from the Dec. 6 session of plea and sentence court held in Jefferson County court.

Local Sports

+2
Brookville tops DCC, 48-33
featured

BROOKVILLE — Forcing a fast tempo and creating plenty of easy points off turnovers, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team moved into its Christmas Tournament Championship game with a 48-33 win over DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday night.

DuBois girls run past Brockway, 41-15
featured

  • +3

BROOKVILLE — Sparked by senior guard Sarah Snyder, the DuBois girls basketball team got off to a fast start Wednesday and never looked back in a 41-15 win over Brockway in the opening game of …

DCC tops P-O for Homecoming victory
featured

  • +3

DuBOIS — Coming off a rough road loss Wednesday at St. Marys, the DuBois Central Catholic boys basketball team fed off a large home crowd Thursday to score a 53-39 victory over Philipsburg-Osc…

Beavers hold off Bellefonte, 51-45
featured

  • +2

DuBOIS — Although the DuBois boys basketball team has had a positive start to the season in most facets, the Beavers still have a strange way of seeing big leads disappear.

Raiders pin rout on Chucks, 63-9
featured

  • +3

BROOKVILLE — In an express special, the Brookville Raiders won their second dual meet in as many nights with a 38-minute 63-9 rout of visiting Punxsutawney Wednesday night.

State

Galeton approves budget, water hike

  • Updated

GALETON – Galeton Borough Council approved its 2018 budget at their Wednesday, Dec. 13 meeting – effectively calling for a five percent water bill increase.

Resolutions and predictions

The calendar reminds us that it’s that special time of the year to make reckless predictions and fleeting resolutions. So let us do a little of both.

National Sports

Business and Economy

Health Care

Realizing the impact of integration

IHAP®’s goal is to assess the progress of the whole person health journey for each participant. The program accomplishes this by establishing realistic goals and looking at the impact on and improvements to the participant. IHAP also seeks to measure and quantify these improvements, and continually look at the sustainability the changes the participant is making. This process documents the in-depth communication among the IHAP® team, the participants and their health care providers ... this testimonial was provided by a current IHAP participant.

Lifestyle

Highland View gets Christmas visitors

BROCKWAY — The presents are all unwrapped, A Christmas Story has completed its 24-hour annual run, family has gone home, and all that is left to do is to look back on Christmas memories. For some people, this is not a pleasant occasion. But for others, like the residents of Highland View Hea…

Cherubini's art class

DuBois Area Elementary students in Matt Cherubini’s art classes show off ornaments they have made to be donated for the annual Light Up Night celebration in DuBois. Students from both Wasson and Oklahoma Elementary schools made more than 200 ornaments for the event. From left are Natalie Rus…

Boy Scouts help with Toys for Tots

Boy Scouts from Troop 28 were at the Marine Corps Toys for Tots warehouse at 1100 Old Town Road in Clearfield. They were helping prepare and sort toys and assembling the customers’ gift bags with the toys for customers. Boy Scouts present were from left, front row: Devon London, Riley Kemati…

Nation

World

Opinion

Cleaning firearms is not task it once was

For many, cleaning guns is not what most consider fun. Even so, firearm maintenance is a must. And believe it or not, the process does not have to be a chore. That is if you are willing to make a modest investment in good equipment.

A Local Opinion

Q: What is the right age at which the DuBois Area School District should shift students out of its elementary school and into its middle school?