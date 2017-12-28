HOUTZDALE — After 30 years as a Clearfield County Magisterial District Judge, the Honorable James L. Hawkins is stepping down from his bench.
ST. MARYS — With the filing of a court order Wednesday, Erin Burke, of St. Marys, was appointed to the office of constable that was briefly – and literally – held by “No One.” The joke write-in candidate was originally elected to the seat by a tie-breaking marble drawing.
DuBOIS — The residents of Sandy Township will not see an increase in township taxes in 2018, however, residents will see an increase in their water rates.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — State Police at Punxsutawney issued a warning on Friday afternoon about a batch of potentially lethal heroin that has “flooded” the area and resulted in one death.
REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man pleaded guilty Thursday in district court to working a disabled horse.
BROOKVILLE — A Punxsutawney man will serve at least 10 years in state prison after being convicted of rape on Dec. 6 in Jefferson County court.
CLEARFIELD — Austin Patterson, 23, who ran off with a 15-year-old girl for two months before they were found by federal marshals in Lincoln, Neb, accepted a guilty plea and was sentenced to se…
BROOKVILLE — Tonya S. Geist, Jefferson County Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts, reports the following from the Dec. 6 session of plea and sentence court held in Jefferson County court.
BROOKVILLE — Forcing a fast tempo and creating plenty of easy points off turnovers, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team moved into its Christmas Tournament Championship game with a 48-33 win over DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday night.
BROOKVILLE — Sparked by senior guard Sarah Snyder, the DuBois girls basketball team got off to a fast start Wednesday and never looked back in a 41-15 win over Brockway in the opening game of …
DuBOIS — Coming off a rough road loss Wednesday at St. Marys, the DuBois Central Catholic boys basketball team fed off a large home crowd Thursday to score a 53-39 victory over Philipsburg-Osc…
DuBOIS — Although the DuBois boys basketball team has had a positive start to the season in most facets, the Beavers still have a strange way of seeing big leads disappear.
BROOKVILLE — In an express special, the Brookville Raiders won their second dual meet in as many nights with a 38-minute 63-9 rout of visiting Punxsutawney Wednesday night.
GALETON – Galeton Borough Council approved its 2018 budget at their Wednesday, Dec. 13 meeting – effectively calling for a five percent water bill increase.
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come as two Minnesota cities already have set record low tempe…
The calendar reminds us that it’s that special time of the year to make reckless predictions and fleeting resolutions. So let us do a little of both.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
ARIZONA (7-8) at SEATTLE (9-6)
BC-OLY--SKI-The Snow Man,1187
NFL
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — For decades, a sacrosanct rule has governed pensions for California public employees: Benefits promised can never be taken away.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — HealthSource RI is staying open for longer as the deadline for enrolling in health coverage creeps closer.
From the Republican-led federal tax reform package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump to his predecessor's sweeping overhaul of health care, government policies can often benefit some companies and hurt others.
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Latest on the bitter cold sweeping much of the country (all times local):
Real results start with putting your best foot forward
IHAP®’s goal is to assess the progress of the whole person health journey for each participant. The program accomplishes this by establishing realistic goals and looking at the impact on and improvements to the participant. IHAP also seeks to measure and quantify these improvements, and continually look at the sustainability the changes the participant is making. This process documents the in-depth communication among the IHAP® team, the participants and their health care providers ... this testimonial was provided by a current IHAP participant.
Three BPA advocates discuss the inner workings of a new system of health care
BPA Managing Partner Maria Kuhn has dedicated her life to serving others
Preventive Care Model works to keep people out of the danger zone
BROCKWAY — The presents are all unwrapped, A Christmas Story has completed its 24-hour annual run, family has gone home, and all that is left to do is to look back on Christmas memories. For some people, this is not a pleasant occasion. But for others, like the residents of Highland View Hea…
DuBois Area Elementary students in Matt Cherubini’s art classes show off ornaments they have made to be donated for the annual Light Up Night celebration in DuBois. Students from both Wasson and Oklahoma Elementary schools made more than 200 ornaments for the event. From left are Natalie Rus…
Boy Scouts from Troop 28 were at the Marine Corps Toys for Tots warehouse at 1100 Old Town Road in Clearfield. They were helping prepare and sort toys and assembling the customers’ gift bags with the toys for customers. Boy Scouts present were from left, front row: Devon London, Riley Kemati…
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — For decades, a sacrosanct rule has governed pensions for California public employees: Benefits promised can never be taken away.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha city accounting manager is running for a seat in the Nebraska Legislature.
Hey folks. Let’s end 2017 by ignoring our woes on Earth and contemplating the cosmos.
A cat that wasn’t expected to live more than a few months is getting a second chance at life after community members have chipped in to make a feline wheelchair.
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media report explosion near police station in town in southern Turkey.
EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian security and hospital officials say a roadside bomb planted by Islamic militants in the Sinai Peninsula has hit a military vehicle, killing a senior army officer.
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The president of Peru and one of his leading political rivals are due to be questioned by prosecutors investigating payments to politicians by Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's powerful lower house of parliament has approved a bill making the practice of instant divorce illegal and punishable with up to three years imprisonment for offending husbands.
For many, cleaning guns is not what most consider fun. Even so, firearm maintenance is a must. And believe it or not, the process does not have to be a chore. That is if you are willing to make a modest investment in good equipment.
Q: What is the right age at which the DuBois Area School District should shift students out of its elementary school and into its middle school?