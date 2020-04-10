For Jews and Christians alike, I imagine this week will invest the act of self-quarantine with its own obvious metaphors: As the COVID-19 outbreak surges and peaks in parts of the U.S., many of us may huddle in our homes and think of the plagues and pestilences of the distant past.
This will be, for many of us, a week of solemn reflection as well as quiet gratitude. And also, yes, a week for movies, always an ideal companion in trying times. The pictures listed below will serve, I hope, as a useful guide, and I recommend them wholeheartedly regardless of a viewer’s faith background or lack thereof.
Some Passover perennials have been included despite their obviousness; other titles may seem more obscurely related to the events and observances at hand. A few suggested pairings are sprinkled in, and I also tried to include some laughs, which we do desperately need. Comedy, too, can nudge us closer to the sublime.
All titles are available for streaming on multiple platforms unless otherwise specified:
“Au Hasard Balthazar” (1966)
Jean-Luc Godard described Bresson’s masterwork as “the world in an hour and a half.” Ostensibly about the life and death of a donkey, it is also a story about the sufferings we endure and inflict daily, and the lasting sorrow that ultimately unites all creatures great and small. The ending is one of the most wrenching spiritual benedictions in all of cinema.
“Cool Hand Luke” (1967)
and “A Hidden Life” (2019)Dramas of imprisonment and endurance are always particularly faith-resonant; certainly the Christian parallels and iconography running through Stuart Rosenberg’s durable “Cool Hand Luke” have been well chronicled, especially Paul Newman’s unforgettable (and very Easter-appropriate) hard-boiled-egg eating challenge. The more recent “A Hidden Life,” Terrence Malick’s biography of a World War II conscientious objector, is as powerful a movie about the challenge of Christlike conviction as any director has made.
“Crimes and Misdemeanors” (1989)
and “Uncut Gems” (2019)Thirty years separate Woody Allen’s darkly brooding comedy-drama from Josh and Benny Safdie’s ferociously amped Adam Sandler-starring thriller. Both are intricately plotted stories about Jewish Manhattanites in desperate straits, trying to hold onto their families and outrun romantic and financial disasters of their own making. And both notably include scenes at a Passover Seder that position their characters’ sins and shenanigans in a haunting new light.
“Europa Europa” (1990)Meticulously restored in 2016 and available for streaming on the Criterion Channel, Agnieszka Holland’s surreal, funny and devastating film recounts the war-torn early years of Solomon Perel, a German Jew who escaped Nazi persecution by posing as an Aryan. The Passover scene in this movie takes the form of a dream sequence — a strange, haunting reminder of an identity that, however hard one may try, can never be left behind.
“The Gospel According to St. Matthew” (1964)You might think of Pier Paolo Pasolini’s beautifully spare biblical drama as the anti-”Passion of the Christ”: Filmed in black-and-white rather than color, in Italian rather than Aramaic, it finds its soul in the trappings of vintage neorealism rather than in a pummeling display of authenticity. And it was made by a committed atheist who somehow summoned more of the poetry and mystery of Jesus’ life, death and resurrection than Mel Gibson’s fervent Christ-sploitation massacre could manage.
“The Last Temptation of Christ” (1988)
and “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” (1979)The cries of “blasphemy!” that once greeted Martin Scorsese’s impassioned Jesus drama and the Monty Python gang’s joyous New Testament satire have long since receded into history; the thrilling impiety and wild creativity of their filmmaking remains. Blessed are the cheesemakers, always.
“The Ten Commandments” (1956) and “Dekalog” (1989)
It would take you a little more than 13 hours to watch Cecil B. DeMille’s barnstorming Exodus epic and Krzysztof Kieslowski’s monumental Ten Commandments-inspired omnibus back to back, and it would be worth every minute. (“A Short Film About Killing” and “A Short Film About Love,” two expanded entries from “Dekalog,” are available for streaming on Kanopy and the Criterion Channel; the entire series can be purchased on disc.)
“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” (1971)
Shelter-at-home orders have made it more difficult to get your Peeps, Cadbury Creme Eggs and Russell Stover Milk Chocolate Easter Rabbits these days. Embrace your inner Augustus Gloop instead: Stay home, throw on this Gene Wilder classic and lick the screen to your heart’s content. Accept no substitutes.