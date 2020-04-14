Nationally, 112,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, including 2,500 in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. At least 20 of those people will die each day without receiving the transplant they so desperately need. Someone is added to the transplant waiting list every 10 minutes.
Penn Highlands Healthcare is pleased to join the Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, HAP, and the Center for Organ Recovery & Education, CORE, to raise awareness about organ, tissue and cornea donation, and to inspire everyone to be a hero by registering as an organ donor during National Donate Life Month.
“National Donate Life Month is a time when we celebrate the power of organ, tissue and cornea donation to save and heal lives;” said Susan Stuart, president & CEO of CORE, “when we recognize the partnerships between CORE and the hospitals we serve throughout western Pennsylvania and West Virginia that made possible 661 life-saving organ transplants in 2019, a record number; and when we mobilize and inspire our local communities to register as donors. Most importantly though, National Donate Life Month is a time when we honor the selfless donors and their courageous families who make the decision to give the gift of life.”
“Penn Highlands Healthcare works year-round with CORE to save and heal lives through organ, tissue and cornea donation,” said Rose M. Campbell, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE, Vice President/Chief Nursing Officer at Penn Highlands DuBois and Chief Nursing Officer for all of Penn Highlands Healthcare. “We will also take time to acknowledge April as National Donate Life Month and remember those who have made the selfless decision to give to others through donation and transplantation.”
For National Donate Life Month 2020, Donate Life America was inspired by the springtime scene of a garden. A garden and the insects within it serve as symbols of hope, courage and transformed life — themes repeatedly found within the donation and transplantation journey. The Donate Life garden depicts an ecosystem of plants, insects and other components working together to form an interconnected living system. Similarly, we each have the potential to nurture and enrich our communities through organ, tissue and cornea donation.
“This April, we are celebrating the generosity of donation that has grown from the public over the past 20 years,” says David Fleming, President & CEO of Donate Life America. “National Donate Life Month is a time to educate about the donation cause, honor donors and donor families, and celebrate life made possible by the decision of individuals and the dedication of donation and transplant professionals.”
This National Donate Life Month, Penn Highlands Healthcare asks everyone to consider their role in this life-saving and healing journey, and how they can inspire others to provide hope through donor registration and living donation.
Approximately 11,000 people die annually who are considered medically suitable to donate organs, tissue and corneas, yet only a fraction donate. Anyone can be a potential donor regardless of age, race or medical history.
To register, visit core.org/register.