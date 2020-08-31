Most years, the end of August marks the finale of summer and the beginning of early autumn. That’s kind of true in the sure-to-be-legendary 2020, but it’s best not to count on normality this year.
My daughter sent me a photo of something that happened during this transitional period back in 1997. Princess Diana had been in a serious auto accident in Paris and I dozed on the couch in front of the television all night. I had finally drifted into any uneasy sleep when I was awakened by the screeching of brakes on South Atherton Street in State College.
We lived beside an interesting intersection a few blocks downhill from the fire station. The blizzards of ‘93 and ‘94 were survived in a lovely vintage garden apartment. Those storms were the most normal things that happened there.
So when I heard the brakes, I leaped up fully awake and got dressed. Anything could be happening out there and it wasn’t going to be a normal Saturday at all.
I went out and stood on the corner in the company of crowds at 7 a.m. That’s seldom a good thing.
Oh, somebody was just moving a house down the middle of a busy U.S. Route 322. Move along, there’s nothing to see here. And then I woke up.
My daughter was staying with me during the last few weeks of her pregnancy while my son-in-law took summer classes and worked at IUP. I let her sleep in as long as she wanted most days, but she had to see this.
Picture it. A terminally pregnant young woman stumbling out of her bedroom and grousing about being roused so early on a Saturday.
“Look! Come and see this! You have to see it.”
She stopped grumbling when she saw the house inching its way down Atherton. Our cat, on the other hand, was not amused, ran back to our front door and howled until he was let in. For a 12-pound Siamese, he was something of a chicken.
And then my daughter excused herself with, “I’ll be right back. I have to check something.”
Most days, I would have found those words ominous. But then you don’t see a house coming down the street all the time, either.
When she came back, she noted that it was probably time to call my son-in-law. The house moving became irrelevant rather abruptly, replaced by a flurry of phone calls to her OB-GYN, her dad and both sets of her grandparents. Most of us have been through this a time or three.
My son-in-law arrived in a legal amount of time, so I don’t think he was speeding that much. And then I saw the take-charge side of my daughter that I’d never seen before.
That was okay. It isn’t every day that a young woman has her first child.
She was in charge of when we were going to eat, what the menu was going to be and then told us that we were all going to take a walk around the neighborhood until her labor progressed.
“Yes, ma’am.”
Never argue with a woman in labor. It isn’t good for you.
When she decided that she was finally ready, we took off for Centre Community Hospital as it was known at the time. Her doctor was an old hand in his early 40s, I think, so I was relieved by that.
As it turned out, he had six women in labor at the same time and was nursing a sprained ankle. In those rare moments when all the mommies-to-be were quiet, he’d duck into a lounge, prop up his foot and watch a ball game on television.
It’s that kind of calm, that level of sang froid, that earned my respect. My daughter was in good hands.
It was only a year or so later that I found out her doctor had a fondness for playing around with legal fireworks. I’m glad I didn’t know that on Sept. 1, 1997.
As it was, 1997 was another of those odd years that ended with a bang and not in a good way. It was something like 2020 but without the whimsy.
The birth of Steele Henderson was definitely the high point.
There should be some that come out of this weird 2020, too. Three months to go.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]