Our culture does not have too many rites of passage.
I mean, if you want to bring back beating kids with sticks on their 12th birthday or tossing them in the woods with a knife and so on, I’m all for it. But I think we’ve decided that barbaric rites of passage died out with the ancient Spartans.
But rites of passage — what do we have? We tell them they’re adults at 18, but we then tell them they can’t do anything until they’re 21 because they’re not mature enough to make decisions at 18.
We let them decide to join the military at 18. They’re not mature enough to buy cigarettes, but they are not mature enough to go overseas and kill people for oil. Let’s stop being hypocrites and either move enlistment to 21 or all adulthood to 18.
Like that will happen. Hypocrisy is what makes the world go ’round.
There is one rite of passage at 18 that we haven’t changed yet: high school graduation. People say that kids shouldn’t celebrate too much because they just completed the easiest part of life, but I think they’re wrong. Graduation is the last great cultural rite of passage that our kids have. And they should celebrate it.
And the Class of 2020 may not get to.
I am not going to say the country is overreacting. I feel like that’s irresponsible.
But I think we need to acknowledge that there is a group of young humans who will be robbed of their only true rite of passage. They may not get to send out announcements, have parties, toss hats into the air, say goodbye to their teachers one last time. They may not get to gather once more with their friends and (non-alcoholically) toast the parting of the ways (because they’re not mature enough to buy alcohol but they are mature enough to fire an M4 at a suspected terrorist).
There are many things we teach in the back half of the senior year that I wish we had time to cover, but that is gone now, and all that is left is to brainstorm ideas for alternative graduations.
There are kids in that group I have known since they were in ninth or tenth grade, and I won’t get to say goodbye to them. Most of them, I probably won’t see again. It is the lot of a teacher to have these people in your life for several years and then they move on.
But we usually get graduation for closure.
So, just in case I don’t get to see the Class of 2020 again, keep moving forward. Life is made up of learning and failing and growing. No one takes you seriously until you’re 30 and they stop when you’re 70, so you might as well have as much fun in the time leading up to the serious time and then have it again when they think you’re a senile old fool. There will be plenty of time for responsibility.
And life will be wonderful, but it will also be terrible and hard and painful. Expect life to be life and find happiness where you can. The strangeness of 2020 may have robbed you of a rite of passage, but it didn’t rob you of life.
So, listen, if the adults in your life can’t figure out a way to do graduation, go somewhere and throw a hat in the air and dance. But stay six feet away from others while doing it.
Show the world that the Class of 2020 is ready to change it.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can contact him at bundycolumn@gmail.com