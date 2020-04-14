HARRISBURG — The share of adults in Pennsylvania with unpaid medical debts is now 21.1 percent, the 31st highest level among all 50 states, according to a recent analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.
The median Pennsylvania medical debt that has been assigned to collections agencies was $512, the analysis said. The state has an uninsured rate of 5.5 percent, and 15.1 percent of its adults are rated in fair or poor health, according to the 24/7 Wall St. report.
Nationwide, 22.7 percent of U.S. adults have medical debts that are past due, according to the study, which is based on a 2018 analysis published by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
The high cost of health care remains a key concern for Americans because medical bills are a factor in about 66 percent of personal bankruptcies, according to 24/7 Wall St.
States with lower shares of residents dealing with unpaid medical bills tend to have lower uninsured rates and higher annual incomes, the study found.