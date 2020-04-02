WASHINGTON — More than 6.64 million workers filed initial claims for unemployment insurance in the week ending March 28, exceeding the 3.3 million who filed claims a week earlier, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The record-setting filings in the most recent two weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic forces the shutdown of many businesses may nevertheless not be an accurate reflection of the depth of the employment problem as states provide different guidance on the benefits available.
“Similar to last week’s unemployment claims numbers, today’s report reflects the sacrifices American workers are making for their families, neighbors, and country in order to ‘slow the spread,’” Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said in a statement. “The Administration continues to act quickly to address this impact on American workers.”
Some states, such as New York, have encouraged applications for the new benefits made available by the more than $2 trillion economic rescue enacted March 27 while other states still post guidance that does not reflect changes.
New York’s Department of Labor is alerting the newly unemployed to the possibility of 39 weeks of benefits with an additional benefit of $600 a week. It is accepting applications now for the benefits.
“The site is so deluged that it keeps crashing, because you literally have hundreds of thousands of people at any time trying to get on the site,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a March 31 press conference.
State officials said that call volume, normally about 50,000 daily, had reached 1.2 million the day before and 7.8 million the previous week.
Florida, by contrast, has posted guidance that does not reflect enhanced benefits offered by the economic rescue bill. It refers to unemployment using its preferred term, reemployment assistance.
“You can file an application to determine the possibility of receiving Reemployment Assistance benefits,” the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says, in its posted guidance on COVID-19. “However, self-employed individuals generally do not pay Unemployment Insurance taxes and are not eligible for benefits.”
The economic rescue package enacted last week includes many self-employed in the unemployment insurance benefits.
The association that represents state unemployment agencies in Washington referred to the importance of obtaining guidance from the Labor Department on how to implement the new benefits.
“States have been reviewing the new unemployment insurance options included in the CARES Act and once provided with further instructions from the federal government, will work to implement them as quickly and efficiently as possible,” the National Association of State Workforce Agencies said in a March 30 statement, using the acronym for the economic rescue legislation.
The Labor Department held a conference call on Wednesday at which Scalia and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump spoke about a new regulation that will govern paid sick leave and paid family and medical leave provisions of earlier coronavirus legislation. But neither took questions from reporters.
The department has provided some guidance on flexibility that states have to adjust unemployment eligibility based on the COVID-19 emergency. For instance, states may pay benefits if an individual is quarantined but expects to return to work or a worker leaves the job due to risk of infection or to care for a family member.
A senior Labor Department official, speaking on background, said that officials are working on guidance for state agencies that must administer the new unemployment benefits but did not provide a timeline for release.