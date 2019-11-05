Some think life begins at birth, but my life journey started long before birth. My life began at conception.
At eight weeks I am active and growing. My heart can be heard. At ten weeks my little hands and feet are perfectly formed. My fingers could curl around an object. At 12 weeks I swallow, squint and “swim” in amniotic fluid.
By four months I am six inches long and weigh about one-half pound. I have eye lashes and fine hair. Now I can hear sounds. Classical music calms me; hard rock agitates me. I spend my days awake, sleeping, sucking my thumb and turning somersaults. I am vigorously moving and kicking. By five months I am about 12 inches long and weight close to one pound. My skin is transparent. I have fully dveloped vocal cords and use them to cry but I cannot be heard because there is no air. My living space is getting cramped.
By seven months I am an aware human being. I lead an active emotional life and can even learn things. I weigh about three pounds. I’m getting some fat which makes my skin smoother. My eye teeth are present. My eyelids open and close and my eyes look around. My hands can now grip strongly. Mom can feel when I get the hiccups. I can recognize her voice.
By eight months I sleep and wak in a pattern and can sense the difference between light and darkness through my mom’s abdomen. My tastebuds function and I prefer sweet to sour. I smile, frown, yawn, suck my thumb. I now weigh around four pounds.
At nine months I am ready to start my short but dramatic journey to the outside world. Though this is the first time anyone has seen me outside the womb, my life started about nine months earlier and will continue until I die.
I wonder what I’ll be when I grow up?
Jack Kelly
DuBois