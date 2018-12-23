It would appear I am a hypocrite. I am not an atheist after all. Therefore, a belated Merry Christmas to all of you.
The sudden impact realized, after sitting with three Bible-toting male Christians the week before Christmas, at a fast food restaurant, has changed my life forever. I have indeed seen the light.
Their ignorance of the history that surrounds the Bible was immense. Yet here they were, three well-off men who beyond their obvious flaws of lust in one, arrogance in another and perhaps piety and therefore hope in the third, astounded me. For all my studies, I had failed. These men had not, they are surely true Christians. I wish them well and hope they can convey to others what they conveyed to me: that the real chosen are those with roots in Northern Europe who are superior and successful, even if they live elsewhere.
The real moment of seeing the light, came during a discussion of Titus 1:10 with these men. I had explained to them that in the Protestant Bible it read, “...those of the circumcision” yet in the Catholic Bible now reads as “Jewish Christians.” Yet the Catholic Bible was copied by the Protestants. Apparently the changed rewording of the Catholic Bible came about in the early 1960s, perhaps suggesting some Pope wanted to stop blaming the Jews and instead blame people like me, half-breeds, those considered to be Jewish Christians.
In fact these men prove that point, at least as I witnessed it. These three wise men became somewhat uncomfortable when I revealed I was simply a poor man who lived in an apartment. In today’s Right Wing Christianity, that is almost a sin, and perhaps is if people are honest with themselves.
So I will be honest. I will now devote my life to creating wealth. I will gain as much as I can, and then distribute it to rich non-Christians the world over, and convince them to become Christians. It may take some time, as the Pope won’t tell me what percentage of America’s wealth gets sent to the Vatican, while taxpayers are expected to pay for the child rapes by his CEOs here in America. It sounds absurd, but that is exactly what the ancestral Italians in the Pennsylvania State Congress expect. I take my hat off to the mafia, they have persisted, and somehow, the idea of mowing people down with machine guns, while they eat, appealed even to me as a child. Yet I don’t know why? I guess they have learned to win hearts and minds now, by simply fleecing us by taking over the tax basket or “pan” that gets pushed in front of us regularly, on a long pole called a pan-handle. That “Pan-Handle” mentality reaches from Harrisburg to you, wherever you live in Pennsylvania.
So I salute the mafia, as I do the three wise men who assume to know more about Christianity than I ever will. I will leave this area and learn to make as much money as possible, to approach the rich in other nations, convincing them to become as the strong, not the weak as I must indeed admit I am. I am not a good Christian after all. I am simply a loser, and to win I have to learn to become a Fascist Christian. Now that may take some time, but if I am to succeed, as I see others do, that is the path I must now take, or be condemned to the writings of Titus 1:10. Oh the horror, the horror of not being an atheist after all, but instead a failure, a loser, a lost soul who cannot seem to get what people sell as Christianity today. Dear God found by Abraham, and your son known to some as “Hey Zeus” please show me the way, as I have lost this battle, but if I can learn to become wealthy, perhaps I can win a small war. I shall go forth and attempt to spread Fascist Christianity, starting with the rich non-Christians of the world, of which there are many, and against the false beliefs of Christians who assume the rich are mostly Jews, I will go where the most rich are, China! Will it work, who can know?
Oh, the three wise-men asked me what I thought about the “Millennial Kingdom.” I answered that a thousand years of peace could not occur, in my opinion, until all the Catholic priests and other pedophiles were firmly locked behind the walls of the Vatican. That the God of my understanding would not allow a thousand years of peace until people actually acted like Christians, not just talk about it. Yet, I now wish I had given them a more practical answer, that being, perhaps God does not expect men to act like him, but simply attempt to. (However, “Christians are not perfect, they fail daily...” is not the answer, as even atheists and those from other religions can use that excuse too.) So the best we can do it would seem is to simply remove the “Apostle’s Creed” from all Protestant Churches. As they say about 500 hypocrites, such as me, at the bottom of the ocean, “That would be an excellent start!”
JACK PAULDEN
Clarion
