Remember last year’s signs? “We Are Closed” due to the pandemic.
Those signs are being replaced by what should be good-news signs: “We Are Hiring!” In DuBois, Ridgway, Brookville, St. Marys, there are jobs to be had as retail businesses, manufacturers and service providers try to reopen.
But sadly, the “We Are Hiring!” signs are not being taken down. Many Americans are getting by comfortably on Uncle Sugar’s stimulus checks plus extra $300 a week unemployment compensation, unafraid of being evicted if renting because the pandemic moratorium remains in place.
Those unfilled jobs are also being reflected in shortages of everything from lawnmowers to gasoline as the global economy tries to restart.
The gasoline shortage reflects a lack of truck drivers, not of gasoline. Driving fuel trucks is dangerous work that requires experience and training. The drivers of two years ago were laid off when demand for fuel plummeted as we shut ourselves down. Fuel tankers sit empty while new drivers are recruited, trained — or not found. Too many people are not working — and why should they? We pay them not to.
Yet President Joe Biden has not learned the folly of wanting “free” two years of pre-school or community college instruction.
Those “free” things are not free. They eat up our tax payments or increase our budget deficits and national debt.
“Free” is, by any measure, a lie.
Many of us vilified, former President Donald Trump for his pathological whoppers, e.g., Barack Obama, was born in Kenya, the 2020 election was fraudulently stolen.
Let’s hold Biden’s truthfulness accountable, too.
Yes, we needed to stimulate our pandemic-stricken economy.
That does not make it right to throw all fiscal responsibility out the window in the blithe fiction that, just somehow, overspending and printing money won’t lead to the runaway inflation that could easily turn the United States into ... Venezuela, anyone?
Joe Biden is a nicer person than is Donald Trump. That does not make him a better President.
No, Joe. Your vote-buying ideas are not “free.”
Congress should remind you of that by rejecting the idea of “free stuff for everyone” in pre-schools or community colleges.
And we voters should remind Congress, and ourselves, to speak truth.
— Denny Bonavita