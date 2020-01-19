If you’re a fan of local sports, this week will provide an opportunity to see a multitude of events every night.
Things kick off with a busy day today — a slate headlined by the annual Pink Game between the Brockway and DuBois girls basketball teams.
This year’s matchup will be held at DuBois Area High School with activities getting underway between 5:30 and 6 p.m. tonight and features both a JV and varsity game.
While the matchup on the floor should be a good one, the event goes well beyond the game as both teams and communities come together to honor those affected by cancer while raising money for the Hahne Regional Cancer Center to battle the disease.
It’s far from the only game today — although the meaning and cause surrounding the Pink Game makes it a hard one to beat.
The DuBois wrestling team actually opens the day with a 1:30 p.m. at Altoona — an unusual start time but one that works with school’s being off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The DuBois swimming teams (at Brookville) and boys basketball teams (at Clearfield) will also be in action this evening. The Brockway boys have a home game against Moniteau, while Elk County Catholic (at Kane) and Johnsonburg (at Sheffield) hit the road in boys action.
Three other girls game also are on the schedule, with ECC (vs. Kane) and Ridgway (vs. Port Allegany) each playing at home and Sr. Marys traveling to Warren.
St. Marys also hosts Clearfield in swimming action, while at the college level the Penn State DuBois basketball teams hosts Penn State York in a doubleheader (women at 5 p.m., men at 7 p.m.).
Tuesday’s schedule is a bit lighter but features a couple good matchups on the wrestling mat as Brockway hosts Clarion and St. Marys travels to Redbank Valley.
On the court, the action is headlined by a pair of girls games — Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney at Brookville. A full listing of this week;s games came be found on the Scoreboard on B3.
Ridgway and Curwensville also square off in a home and away doubleheader (boys at Curwensville, girls in Ridgway).
Wednesday will be a busy day for DuBois sports, as the girls basketball hosts Brookville, the gymnastics teams welcomes Altoona and the rifle squad travels to Northern Cambria.
That evening also has a pair of rivalry boys games on the court as DCC travels to Brockway and Brookville heads to Punxsy. The ECC girls team also hosts Bradford.
Thursday is the slowest night of the week but may feature the biggest matchup as DuBois heads down Interstate 80 to battle Brookville on the wrestling mat. The pair have proven to be the best in the area in Class AAA and AA, respectively, so far this season.
Johnsonburg also hosts Port Allegany in wrestling action that night, while the DuBois girls entertain Punxsutawney.
The week closes out with a busy weekend, especially Friday night, which features a full slate of basketball games.
On the boys side, DuBois travel to Punxsy, DCC is at Ridgway, while Brookville (vs. St. Marys) and Brockway (vs. Curwensville) both have home games.
The girls games are led by DCC hosting Ridgway in a big AML South matchup. Brockway also travels to Curwensville, and ECC plays at Johnsonburg. St. Marys has a home game against Smethport.
The action doesn’t stop with just games on the hardwood though.
The Brockway, Johnsonburg and Ridgway wrestling teams will all compete in West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament over the weekend, while the DuBois swim teams take on Bellefonte Friday night at the St. College YMCA.
There also is a pair of gymnastics meets Friday night — DuBois at Ridgway and Bellefonte at St. Marys.
The week then ends with a bang Saturday night as the ECC boys host county foe Johnsonburg at 7:30 p.m. in a matchup of two of the best Class A teams in the area.
So, no matter what your sport of choice is, you’ll have ample opportunities to get out and catch an event or two this week.
Chris Wechtenhiser is the Sports Editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com