Last week’s column was probably pretty odd. I apologize, but I was suffering from a case of the mung.
The mung is any nondescript disease that sneaks up on you and lays you low for about three days. It’s usually caused by a random virus, one of those things “that’s going around,” the topic of casual conversation if you venture out into public.
I don’t know where the term “mung” came from. My daughter’s father introduced the term into my vocabulary more than 40 years ago. I suspect it came from his dad and uncles who had served in the Pacific during World War II, a place infested with unknown and oogie tropical diseases.
I have no idea where this autumnal mung came from, but I wish it would go home and stay there. It tends to circulate in late September and early October, starting suddenly with a hot and heavy head, followed by a very queasy stomach and a general feeling of exhaustion. “Death on a cracker” sums it up nicely.
To date, I can remember coming down with this stuff at least five times in the past 20 years or so. It may be a type of norovirus. Whatever it is, it stinks.
Fortunately, being a semi-retired freelance writer is a good thing most of the time when I’m feeling poorly. There’s no way that Josh would have let me crash on the publisher’s office sofa if I still worked from the L-V office. Other than the lack of professional demeanor, there would also be the possibility of mung-contamination of the entire building.
The first time I can remember having this version of the mung was in the late ‘90s when I worked for the business journal in State College. I was taking a new guy out on the road that day for a taste of courthouse research. I started feeling a little off before arriving at the office, so I made him drive.
The first sign of trouble was when I poured out half a cup of coffee onto the grass near his car. Now, I was somewhat famous for my love of coffee even in those days, and this action shocked my colleague.
“Are you all right?
“No. Let’s just get in the car and get this over with.”
Off we went on the 30-mile trip to Huntingdon, the route remarkable for its twists, turns and giddy heights. After rounding the worst of the curves, I nearly lost my breakfast and was on the verge of asking him to pull over on the berm, but I’d rather take a beating than get sick in front of somebody. The feeling passed and we got to the courthouse in good time.
Let’s say that he conducted most of the research that day, looking up real estate transactions and tax liens filed in Huntingdon County. I coached him while propped in a corner of the vault in the recorder of deeds’ office like some overdressed Halloween decoration.
We got back to the office without mishap and I finished the day, head leaning against the printer beside my desk. You might say I was overly conscientious in those days.
Still, a deadline is a deadline and you can’t just tell the editor, “I’m sick. Sorry about your luck.”
And that is exactly where I was last Monday. While the more active form of the mung had passed, I still avoided getting too close to my bed or sofa. They seem to sprout tentacles sometimes, ready to drag an unsuspecting writer into their depths, never to be heard from again.
There are days when the words flow like wine and honey, those when they flow like beer and those when they flow like semi-solid Pepto-Bismol. Last week’s column was one of the latter type.
I’ve been unwilling to re-read it this past week. I know it was something about pumpkins, and that’s all I can tell you. It was not one of my better efforts, akin to the first few I attempted after that concussion five years ago.
People talk about being able to do something with their eyes closed, or maybe in their sleep. Well, now we have positive proof that it can be done.
Here’s wishing my readers a healthy autumn. Avoid the mung like the plague.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]