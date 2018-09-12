Today

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.