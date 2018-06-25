In Trump’s America, if you are born into poverty, you’re more likely to stay that way according to a CNN article from June 22. Now that the U.S. decided to withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council, let’s take a look at America’s poor people.
Forty million people live in poverty, 21 million are children, and five million live in absolute poverty. America has the highest child mortality rate of the wealthiest 20 countries in the world. Why? The Trump tax cuts, according to the U.N., overwhelmingly benefit the wealthiest Americans, by the same amount, $1.5 trillion, that the 2019 budget cuts from Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
Food servers can earn as little as $2.13 an hour, minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, and 46 million Americans depend on food banks. Americans subsidize the low wages that the wealthiest corporations pay. I assure you that the local food pantry needs your help.
The Greedy Old Propagandist party has trained their supporters to think that the poor deserve what they get, in spite of the fact that taxes have drastically gone down for the wealthy. GOP politicians consistently cut our social safety net and write laws that benefit the wealthy and gigantic corporations.
Yes, this is the wealthiest country in the world, but its people are hurting. Voting for Republicans will further the cruel agenda that did this damage to our neighbors. Make a difference this November!
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.