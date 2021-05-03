Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CAMERON COUNTY...FAR NORTHERN CLEARFIELD... AND SOUTHERN ELK COUNTy UNTIL 315 PM EDT... At 229 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Brockport, moving east northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Brandy Camp around 235 PM EDT. Penfield around 245 PM EDT. Force around 255 PM EDT. St. Marys around 300 PM EDT. Medix Run around 310 PM EDT. Benezette and Hicks Run around 315 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Weedville and Kersey. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. &&