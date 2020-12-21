On December 19, 1777, George Washington’s army marched into camp at Valley Forge, tired, cold and ill-equipped. Six days later was Christmas. During the fight for freedom from British rule, do you think the people in that encampment decided celebrating the holiday was so important they just had to go home? I don’t think so.
December 25, 1914, thousands of British, Belgian and French soldiers were sheltering in trenches and facing thousands of German soldiers also in trenches. There was an impromptu truce that brought soldiers from both sides out of their trenches to wish each other a Merry Christmas. “It was a short peace in a terrible war,” a war that eventually claimed over 15 million lives. Do you think any of those soldiers became so tired of fighting the war that they decided to just go home for Christmas? I think not!
December 25, 1944, The Battle of the Bulge had begun. Civilians at home were supporting the troops by collecting scrap materials needed to manufacture tanks, ships, planes, and weapons. They also bought war bonds to help with the war and to reduce inflation. Many things, such as sugar, gasoline, meat, and coffee were rationed with the use of ration stamps. Do you think soldiers in Europe had become tired of the war and insisted on coming home? Were there many people who refused to bother with gathering scrap materials? Did people attack store employees demanding goods for which they had no ration stamps? Not too likely.
December 2020. Today’s war is not being fought with cannons, planes and guns. The soldiers fighting this war are not on foreign soil. The general population is not being asked to collect scrap materials or deal with ration stamps. We are the only “soldiers” available to fight against the virus. Oh yes, there are doctors and nurses, but if they do not get help from people like us, they will be overwhelmed. The main weapons we need to fight the virus are neither expensive nor hard to get. We need a mask, the fortitude to accept limitations on our holiday celebrations, and the wisdom to realize that we must not do whatever we want, whenever we want, however we want without considering how our actions might affect others.
I am sure the soldiers at Valley Forge, and in the trenches of World War I and II became very tired of the war, but they stayed the course and did their duty. People today are beginning to suffer “COVID fatigue,” but we can cause millions more deaths if we allow it to make us turn our backs on our duty and do what we want.
At Christmas, we all have the urge to go home and be with our family. We expect a quiet, peaceful Christmas Eve service, and lots of gifts, cookies, special foods and decorations. Let us remember that the very first Christmas happened to a couple who could not have what they wanted for the birth of their Baby. They had to accept lodging in a stable where the only crib they had for their Newborn was an animals’ feeding trough. The Baby born on that very first Christmas gave up all the glories of Heaven to come to earth as a fragile human Infant. He came, intending to give His life in the most excruciating way so that He could save us from sin. He came because He loves us. He does not become tired of loving us. Even when we are not easy to love, He still loves us.
We are also called to keep on loving as He loves. Jesus said, “These things I command you, that you love one another,” (John 15:17 NKJV). Later, Peter reminded us of the necessity to love one another. (See 1 Peter 3:8.) Paul also told us, “Let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all, especially to those who are of the household of faith,” (Galatians 6:9-10 NKJV).
This may be a difficult Christmas, but it is not the only one human beings have ever had to face, and it may not be the last. The very first Christmas led, within a couple of years, to Herod’s murderous rage that killed all the boys under two years of age in the Bethlehem area. (See Matthew 2:16.) This year, we are fighting a war against a virus. Just as other times of war made celebrating Christmas a challenge, this battle also makes Christmas a complicated time. Let us love one another enough to accept the limitations necessary to protect each other. We need to know where to find hope, and we cannot go wrong if our hope is in the Lord. (See Jeremiah 17:7.)
— Helen Toy
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This piece appeared last week on The Leader-Vindicator's Church Page. We felt it was so well done that it needed to be our newspaper's editorial as we head into the Christmas holiday.]