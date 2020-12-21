DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Overcast. Flurries or snow showers possible late. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, transitioning to light snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.