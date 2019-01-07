A. Eugene Hillis, 85, of Rimersburg, died Thursday, January 3, 2019, at his home.
Born March 26, 1933, in Toby Township, Clarion County, he was the son of Arthur and Gladys L. (Davis) Hillis.
Mr. Hillis was a lifelong resident of Rimersburg and he honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was married to Kaye A. McCall. She preceded him in death on July 2, 2018.
Mr. Hillis worked as a welder for Cooper-Bessemer of Grove City, retiring in 1994 after more than 35 years of service.
Following his retirement, he enjoyed helping at the Hillis Funeral Home, which was owned for many years by his brother, Dick.
In his free time, Mr. Hillis also liked refinishing furniture with his son, Jeff. He took great pride in his yard and was gifted with the ability to fix anything.
Mr. Hillis was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 277 in Clarion, the Coudersport Consistory and the former Cherry Run United Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include a son, Jeffrey E. Hillis of Rimersburg; three grandchildren, Jeffrey S. Hillis Sr., Dustin E. Hillis and Kayla M. Hillis; six great-grandchildren, Matthew Zielinski, Kira Hillis, Madison Beveridge, Haylee Hillis, Jeffrey S. Hillis Jr. and Gracie N. Hillis; a brother, Richard D. “Dick” Hillis and his wife, Lucy, of East Brady; a niece, Jana Hillis of Berlin, Md.; two great-nieces, Jessica and Jennifer; and a great-nephew, Justin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Rimersburg with the Rev. John A. Milliron officiating.
Interment was in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Contributions can be made in Mr. Hillis’ honor to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
