My wife is pretty observant. She is capable of calculating what a grocery bill will be while we’re shopping. It is because of this skill that she has noticed, on not a few occasions, that the price on the shelf is not the price in the checkout lane.
Now I don’t want to believe that our local grocery stores are cheating us on purpose. Whenever she goes over the receipt to see what made the bill higher than expected, she takes it back to the customer service counter and shows it to the friendly grocery store person. Usually, the explanation is, “Well, it must be wrong in the computer.”
Ah, computers. The bane of our existence is also the very key to our current society. I am composing this column on a computer. I will email it from this computer to the newspaper, who will open it on yet another computer. They will use several computers to put together the newspaper that will appear at your house or in your local store. Some of you, unwilling to wait for the print edition, will read your stories on a computer. We have computers in our cars, our televisions, and our pockets. Computers are everywhere.
I remember back to 1999. I was a senior in high school. A computer glitch will make all the computers in the world think it was 1900 instead of 2000 and the plains, trains, and automobiles will suddenly realize that they don’t exist and all of society would collapse. The world would end, and people would be Left Behind. I know people who stockpiled enough canned beans to provide casseroles for the next six years of family events. All of this seems silly now, and I did relate it to you in a mocking manner, but that was pretty much the gist. People were terrified. Why? Well, computers. They’re like…magic.
Science fiction has always warned us about thinking machines. For every Commander Data and Robbie the Robot, there are a hundred Terminators or HAL 9000s. We feared the computer, but we didn’t understand why. Yet, society moved forward, and technology advanced. The end-times causing computer systems of 2000 are museum pieces now. And those mysterious magic boxes? They’re now interconnected in ways that were hardly dreamed of in even the most advanced Star Trek episode. They let you voice-activate features in your car, they keep track of our calendars, they give us access to all of human knowledge, and they run a grocery store’s point-of-sale system.
One grocery store has a super-advanced Roomba wandering around the store with googly-eyes, yet they seem to be unable to make the prices on the shelf match what’s in the computer. Sometimes, it’s just a few cents. Other times, as with what happened to us recently, it was $1.50.
Part of me hopes that the computers are actually to blame. Joy has caught these errors on most of our grocery store visits. They are corrected. But how many people don’t check? How many of us don’t remember what we saw on the shelf to what ended up on the receipt? I hope that humans are not trying to inflate corporate profits through intentionally telling the computer to lie. A few cents here and there, compounded over thousands of stores servicing millions of people could certainly add a bit to a company’s bottom line.
So, yeah, I want to believe it to be a computer glitch. If not, listen for the sound of a robotic voice singing, “Daisy.” If you didn’t get that reference, watch 2001: A Space Odyssey. Telling a computer to lie has human consequences eventually.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, nerd, and writer.