The Redbank Valley Public Library is proud to announce that we have been the recipient of a very generous gift of more than 100 audio books from Scott and Angelia Burns.
When Scott originally contacted us in regards to donating his private collection of audio books, we were excited to accept his offer and be able to provide a larger, more varied collection of audio books to our patrons.
Some authors included in the collection are Dean Koontz, James Lee Burke, Jodi Picoult, Joel Osteen, John Grisham, Lee Child, Suzanne Collins and Tom Clancy, to name a few.
Audio books are a great way to read on the go or multitask at home or work. We look forward to getting them processed and available to you as soon as possible.
We sincerely thank you, Scott and Angelia Burns, for your contribution to our library; it is greatly appreciated.
Currently, the library is still operating at curbside, but offering all of our services. If you need a copy made or fax sent, simply call and we will come out and get it from you. Need to use a computer? Call in and we will set you up in the back room on one. Also, you can still get a passport here by appointment.
We are anxious to get back to in-person programming and seeing all of our patrons’ faces again. In the meantime, you can browse our online catalog for books and place a hold online or call and let us know what you would like to read, and we will get it ready for you to pick up.
We do have some tax forms here. If we don’t have what you need, forms can be printed from the IRS website here for 25 cents per page.