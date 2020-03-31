SEATTLE — Hospitalizations for patients with symptoms of COVID-19-like illnesses in Washington declined last week by more than 20%, a hopeful sign for the region and a nation gripped by the coronavirus pandemic.
The state Department of Health (DOH) survey, covering the seven-day period that ended Saturday, tallied 193 admissions of patients with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, down from 251 the previous week. This also marks the end of a monthlong rise in these admissions, which dates back to the last week in February, when only 61 hospitalizations of COVID-19-like illness were counted in Washington state.
“It is a little bit of good news,” said Amy Reynolds, DOH spokeswoman.
The survey is not a complete snapshot of COVID-19 admissions since it does not include reporting from 16% of state’s hospital emergency rooms, and some patients who have the disease — but not all the symptoms — may not have been included in the tally.
The downturn in hospitalizations in Washington, once the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus epidemic, comes as increasingly dire scenes unfold in other states — including New York, where some 9,500 people have been hospitalized and beleaguered doctors and nurses contend with a rapidly rising caseload of desperately sick patients.
But there now are indications that social distancing — resulting in massive economic disruptions such as the shut down of bars and sit-down restaurants — is making a significant difference in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The Bellevue-based Institute for Disease Modeling analyzed Facebook data to track changes in mobility, and found people are spending less time in commercial areas and more in places zoned for single and multifamily homes.
In a second report that incorporates that modeling, the institute simulated how mobility changes have affected the spread of the coronavirus. In late February, the report estimates that one infected person spread the disease on average to 2.7 other people. By March 18, that transmission rate had dropped by about half, according to Dan Klein, a senior research manager at the institute.
Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County, joined Klein on Monday to brief reporters on these findings, and offered some optimism.
“We believe that we’re making a very positive impact on the course of this epidemic,” Duchin said. “That the measures we put in place appear to be working and … the number of deaths that we are seeing are likely to be significantly less than we would have experienced without these important measures.”
But Duchin cautioned that if “we don’t continue to comply with these measures … I can tell you that the outbreak will come roaring back, big time.” And he cautioned that it would months before people could go back to all their normal activities.
A key goal of social distancing is to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.