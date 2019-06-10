It was a beautiful day for Art in the Park; the first time it hasn’t rained in years!
Art in the Park has once again come and gone and could not have been successful without the support of our local community. First of all, I would like to thank all of the talented artists who entered their artwork in the exhibit; it was a beautiful display!
This year, our Best of Show award went to James Wotring, the Outstanding Student award went to Molly Nolf, the Byron Bergman (nature) award went to Kyle Yates, and the Local Interest award went to Gladys Brooks. Ribbons were awarded to first, second and third in each category as well.
Thank you to all who participated; we hope to see your artwork next year too! We had a lot of interest from onlookers as to purchasing artwork and intend to include the sale of artwork next year.
•
The art exhibit was sponsored this year by Dick George, Clarion County Community Bank, Alcorn Funeral Home, S&T Bank, Hoak Insurance and First United National Bank.
Sponsors for entertainment included Beamer Enterprises, the VFW and Redbank Chevrolet.
Publicity was sponsored by Shirey Overhead Doors, Spero Group Counseling and Shirey Farms.
Bingo was sponsored by the Lions Club.
The 5K race was sponsored by G&G Gas Inc. and R.B. Robertson Car Wash & Laundry LP.
Lastly, the food was sponsored by Drummond Animal Hospital, Creative Custom Cabinetry, Dougherty Real Estate, Palmer’s Country Store, M&S Meats, Riverside/Stroehmann, Unimart, Burger King , Comet (Clarion), Giant Eagle (Brookville) and Sharp Shopper (Knox).
•
Our Chinese Auction was a huge attraction again this year with 42 baskets and/or gift certificates.
The Mischief Pup donated by Jim Wotring was won by Debbie Troupe. The salon products donated by Be Beautiful were won by Dee Yeaney. The wine essentials basket donated by Donna Oberlander was won by Sandy Gahagen. The doggy care basket donated by Drummond Animal Hospital was won by Tessa Ellis. The Sheetz goodies donated by Sheetz (Brookville) was won by Amanda Smith. The Cornhole set donated by B&R Crafts was won by Deana Durlingine.
The Kindle Paperwhite donated by G&G Gas was won by Amy Toth. The insulated lunch bag donated by Shirey Overhead Doors was won by Beth Bartello. The Dinner and a Movie basket donated by Pizza Hut (Clarion) and AMC (Clarion) was won by Joyce Traister. The Art in the Park basket with donations from Cuts N Curls, O’Neal Meats, Southside Detailing and the RV Public Library was won by Mike Mazzocco. The party basket donated by Subway (New Bethlehem) and Dairy Queen (Clarion) was won by Kristen Landers. The gift certificate donated by Hopper Corp. was won by Ragan Griffin.
The beach towel bag and sweet delights gift certificate donated by Clarion’s Promise was won by Laura Neiswonger. The voucher for two free Pirates tickets donated by the Pirates was won by Thomas Yount. The solar backpack donated by Carol Valkosky was won by Paula Anthony. The air fryer donated by friends of the library was won by Karen Buckley. The Pirates backpack donated by Mary, Sarge and Tuffy was won by Nancy Harringer. The memory bear donated by Regina Westover was won by Cindy Bain. The book donated by the Redbank Valley Historical Society was won by Dee Yeaney.
The two baby blankets were won by Howie Markel and Mia Magagnotti. The little girls’ bike donated by Amy Toth was won by Tom Troupe. The lottery tickets donated by Elizabeth Brooks were won by Howie Markel. The card kit donated by Dee Yeaney was won by Laura Neiswonger. The Thirty-One llama lunchbag donated by Laura Neiswonger was won by Rose Shaffer. The wooden bunny donated by Grasshopper Grove was won by Debbie Troupe. The star plaque donated by Joan’s Creative Cuts was won by Norma Wotring.
The Sheetz basket donated by Sheetz (Clarion) was won by Mia Magagnotti. The salon hair products donated by Hinderliter’s Hair Center were won by Denise Dupe. The Color Street nails basket donated by Joy Horner was won by Howie Markel. The Cuts N Curls gift certificate donated by Lisa Sayers was won by Dee Yeaney. The Valley Flowers gift certificate donated by Renee Rapp was won by Cindy Bain. The painting donated by Gladys Brooks was won by Quinlan Griffin. The painting donated by Linda Moore was won by Dee Yeaney.
The baby blanket basket donated by Rokhsan Taylor was won by Tom Troupe. The M&S Meats gift certificate donated by Sheriff Rex Munsee was won by Kate Reedy. The gift certificate donated by Southside Detailing was won by Dee Yeaney. The free wheel alignment donated by Newbie Wheel Alignment was won by Kristen Landers. The gift cards donated by JCPenney (Clarion) and Walmart (Clarion) were won by Erin Webb. The gift certificates donated by Vintage Pet Resort and Plylers were won by Jaylene Smith. The 50/50 was won by Larry Gourley. The picnic table raffle was won by Jaylene Smith.
•
A few more personal thank you’s are in order and go to the Redbank Valley Municipal Park for allowing us to hold Art in the Park there this year and to Tyler Weaver for helping to get everything in the park ready for us.
Also, thanks to Terry Beamer for hauling in the stage and setting it up for the entertainment. Thank you, Jay Ferringer, for picking up the hay wagon and providing our hayrides for the day. Also, a big thank you goes to our local media crew, Gordon Barrows and Cecelia Harmon, for being there to photograph and video this awesome event.
Last, but not least, the biggest thank you goes to my staff, Amy Toth, Debbie Troupe and Vicki Hoffman, as well as the board of directors, Kim Magagnotti, Ragan Griffin, Kristen Landers, Tina Roy, Joyce Traister, Ray Ishman and Jean Shaffer. This event would not be possible without the large amount of planning and cooperation on behalf of these people. So, thank you, and we hope to see you next year at Art in the Park!