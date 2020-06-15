The whole COVID-19 experience has allowed me a lot of time to just sit and think. I have reached the somewhat disturbing conclusion that I may be turning into a grumpy curmudgeon. With that in mind, here, in no particular order are some things I find especially annoying.
You know, there are actually government agencies that are considering doing away with police. There are actually some people who actually think this is a good idea. They have been convinced by the media. Josef Goebbels, Nazi propagandist, once said that if a lie is big enough, and you tell it often enough, people will come to believe it. You even might start to believe it yourself. The propaganda machine is proving him right when it comes to the police. Of course there are some bad cops. There are also bad teachers, priests, public servants, and on and on. But, to do away with the police? Without enforcement, there is no law, only anarchy.
Improper wearing of masks also bugs me. While I question the effectiveness of masks, if you are going to wear them, at least do it correctly. I would be hard pressed to say how many people I have seen wearing masks with their noses exposed. Come on. That is like boarding up the windows of your house and leaving the door open. Also, I can’t help but think that masks made of ordinary cloth are pretty much useless. All bandanas do is make you look like you are about to rob a stagecoach.
I also find myself bugged by people who do not make their kids behave in church. Nowadays, kids are often free to run back and forth, scream and do whatever else might occur to them. They often have coloring books, snacks and other things. The Catholic Mass also includes the Rite of Peace, which has also fallen victim to COVID-19. It involved shaking hands with those around you. Sometimes, a couple would share a little kiss. That’s fine. I have, however, seen folks engage in open mouth kissing for this rite. Save that for somewhere else. I believe that religious services, regardless of denomination, should be solemn events. When I was a kid, my mother made me behave myself, at the risk of getting smacked if I failed to do so.
It would appear that an attempt is underway by the Left to obliterate some, or even all of our country’s history. Joseph Stalin would be proud, as this was one of his most infamous policies. History has happened. It cannot be changed. It is what it is. To erase it condemns a society to repeat its mistakes. The attempt to force 21st century values on the 18th or 19th centuries is idiotic.
While I’m at it, here’s another one. I find myself annoyed by older people who dress like those much younger. This applies to both men and women, although women have more opportunities to do this than men do. When you reach 35 or so, it is time to put the ripped jeans, Daisy Dukes and plunging necklines into the charity box. They just don’t work anymore. Men should turn their caps around the right way and pull up their pants. The time for that is over. You are much more attractive when dressed for your age.
And finally, we have the thing that probably annoys me the most. That is lumping people together and painting them with the same brush. That is happening to a sickening degree in our society today. Skin color, religion, profession, social class, should not be the criterion for judging people. Martin Luther King Jr. said that people should be judged by the content of their character. What a wise man he was!