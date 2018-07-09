It is sometimes the little things we do that people remember the most and have a lasting impact. The efforts of one police officer who took the time to explain things to a curious little boy could even change a life. They happen more often than you might think because this is the type of thing that isn’t often reported in a newspaper.
A chance stop at the Cranberry Kwik Fill for gas last week left an Oil City mom and her five-year-old autistic son with a positive outlook of police and a tank full of kindness.
“We stopped at the Kwik Fill with my autistic son who also has a sensory processing disorder,” said Lee Clark of Oil City. “He saw a state police car pull in beside us, and he started freaking out. My son loves police officers. When he pulled in, my son looked over and said, ‘Mom, we’re so close to a real cop. Mom, I want to sit in his car.’”
As she was filling her tank, she had a conversation with the officer, and she told him how much her son loves the police. She mentioned to the officer that she had read a lot online about how sometimes it is possible to get a tour for kids.
The officer, who prefers to be unnamed, smiled from ear to ear and said to Clark, “When I’m finished pumping gas, why don’t you meet me back at the station in Franklin?”
It was a quick trip to the Franklin State Police barracks where her son got out and was more than ready.
“He was a little nervous with his disability, but he was fine,” Clark continued. “The officer opened the passenger door and got my son inside. He showed him how to work the radio and talk on it, let him work the lights and look at it. He explained to my son how laws are like rules. My son saw his gun, and he explained about gun safety, and he would only use that gun if there was somebody that was hurting people. We should never touch guns.”
“He was just sitting there talking to my son. My son definitely acts a little different than other kids with his autism. He had eye contact with my son talking to him, just telling him that no matter what anyone tells you, you can grow up and be a cop. It was just wonderful that he took that time out for my son. My son can be a little awkward, and the officer acted like it was nothing. He didn’t bat an eye.”
“Right before we left, he said don’t ever think that just because your son has autism, don’t ever think he could not become an officer.”
The veteran officer said later that they don’t normally give tours of the facility, but sometimes troopers take some extra time for kids.
“We try to treat people well — despite public opinion sometimes,” said the officer.
“I’d rather not be the subject of an article. It’s part of my job, but sometimes it is nice to get a ‘thank you.’ In our line of work, it’s nice to have a positive contact.”
Clark said the officer was very welcoming and understanding.
“In light of recent things going on with police and how they’re viewed negatively in general, he was just stopping to get gas and took time out of his day to speak to a little boy and give him hope that he could do the same thing made a wonderful experience for him.”
Clark moved to Oil City from a larger area and said there were challenges raising an autistic child, and she welcomed the police officer reaching out.
“There’s not a lot of support, believe it or not, for children with disabilities in Venango County, and I felt completely supported at that moment.”
