As we head down the closing stretch of the high school fall season, this week shapes up to have some exciting matchups across the board — no matter what your sport of choice might be.
The week kicks off with a District 9 Class AA championship event in girls tennis, as top-seeded St. Marys and second-seeded Punxsutawney meet for the second straight year in the finals of the team tournament. The match is scheduled for 4 p.m, at DuBois Area High School.
St. Marys, which swept Punxsy in their two regular season meetings (7-0, 5-2), bested the Lady Chucks, 5-0, in the team finals a year ago and has won four straight team crowns overall. A St. Marys victory completes its second straight sweep of all three D-9 titles (singles, doubles, team).
Berths to states will be on the line Tuesday when a handful of area boys golfers make the trip south to Blairsville to play in the PIAA West Regional at Tom’s Run Golf Course.
At week’s end, the Friday night slate of football games has a couple high-profile matchups that will help decided the league champions in the District 9 Leagues.
The Large School Division is a three-team race between Ridgway, Brookville and Clarion — all of whom enter the week with a 6-1 record within the division. Ridgway controls its own destiny when the Elkers host Brookville at Johnsoburg’s Memorial Stadium.
A win by the Elkers gives them the title no matter the outcome of Clarion’s game at Brockway, as the Elkers beat the Bobcats head-to-head (42-0) two weeks ago. A Brookville victory in the Paper City captures the title for the Raiders only if Clarion loses, as the Bobcats own the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Raiders (29-12 win in Week 3).
In the Small School South Division, Redbank Valley hosts Union/A-C Valley Friday in a game that will go a long way in determining the South champ. Redbank, who could be without starting quarterback Gunner Mangiantini (hurt Saturday night in a lopsided loss at Coudy), comes in with a 3-0 division record, while Union/A-C Valley is 2-1 along with Keystone.
A win by the Bulldogs gives Redbank the division crown. However, a Union/A-C Valley victory throws the title into flux — but unlike the Large School Division — there could be a three-way tie in the Small School South.
That tie would come about if Union/ACV tops Redbank and Keystone wins at Elk County Catholic because Redbank, Union/ACV and Keystone would have all beaten each other. However, a loss by Keystone, coupled with a Union/ACV victory, gives the Falcon Knights the nod over the Bulldogs for the South title.
In between tennis and football, the soccer regular season wraps up this week with the postseason on the horizon. Some teams are scrambling for playoff seeding, with others are looking to finish strong to go into the playoffs on a high note.
Brookville hosts a doubleheader today on the football field (girls vs. West Forest at 5 p.m., boys vs. ECC at 7 p.m.), while Brockway has a pair of doubleheaders this week.
The Brockway squads are home Tuesday (boys vs. Clarion-Limestone at 5 p.m.; girls vs. Ridgway at 7 p.m.) before ending the regular season Thursday in a tradition rivalry showdown with ECC. Those games will be played at Angela Huey Field in Kersey (girls 4:30, boys 7 p.m.).
The DuBois soccer teams have a split home doubleheader Wednesday. The girls play Hollidaysburg at 5 p.m. at the middle school field, while the boys battle Punxsutawney on the high school turf at 6 p.m.
On the court, thee volleyball regular season continues with a handful of matchups between area teams sprinkled throughout the week.
Johnsonburg travels to ECC Monday evening, while Tuesday has a trio of area ties with DCC playing at DuBois, Brockway traveling to Brookville and St. Marys playing host to Ridgway.
On Thursday, Brockway hosts Redbank Valley, while Johnsonburg plays at St. Marys.
DuBois closes out the week with a big match at Warren on Saturday. Elk County Catholic hosts is annual tournament that same day, while Clarion travels to the North Allegheny Tournament,
