While the winter sports season got underway last week, this week things really begin to pick up as there is a full slate of basketball, wrestling, swimming and gymnastics on the docket.
The week kicks off with a busy night of girls basketball as six area teams take to the court tonight at 7:30 p.m.
DuBois plays host to Central Mountain in its home opener while DuBois Central Catholic welcomes Punxsutawney to town.
Three other Beaver teams are in action today as the DuBois swim team has its home-opening meet with St. Marys at 6 p.m., while the gymnastics team travels to St. Marys at 6 p.m. and the rifle team is at Forest Hills.
After girls basketball takes center stage today, it will be boys basketball and a big night in wrestling that the focus turns to on Tuesday.
Seven area boys hoops teams are in action Tuesday in a five-game slate that features a handful of big matchups.
DuBois travels to face Elk County Catholic in a battle of undefeated teams, while unbeaten Ridgway faces a tough test as it welcomes Brookville to town.
DuBois Central Catholic hosts Bradford while St. Marys and Johnsonburg are both in action Tuesday on the road.
Tuesday also brings a busy night on the mat, as all of the area wresting teams are in action as the slate includes DuBois’ home-opener against Philipsburg-Osceola.
Other key matchups include Johnsonburg at Brockway and Redbank Valley at Brookville while St. Marys and Ridgway are both on the road.
The lone girls basketball contest on the night has undefeated St. Marys taking on its toughest test of the young season when it hosts Hollidaysburg.
Wednesday brings another home-opener for DuBois, this time in gymnastics as the Lady Beavers welcome Ridgway, while the St. Marys gymnasts travel to Bellefonte.
DuBois has two other home events on the day as the girls basketball team hosts Elk County Catholic while the rifle team takes on Portage.
Wednesday’s action also includes road trips for Ridgway and Johnsonburg girls basketball as well as Brockway wrestling.
The slowest week of the night comes Thursday with just three events on the docket, but all three are matchups of Tri-County teams.
In boys hoops, DuBois travels to Johnsonburg while Brockway hosts Elk County Catholic, then in wrestling St. Marys takes on Ridgway at home.
Friday brings action in five different sports as the lone boys basketball game sees Brookville hitting the road to face St. Marys.
A three-game night of girls basketball is highlighted by a battle between DuBois and the Lady Cardinals at DCC, while Elk County Catholic hosts Brockway and St. Marys battles Brookville on the road in a pivotal D-9 League opener.
Friday also brings the home-opener in gymnastics for Ridgway against Altoona, while the Brookville wrestling team is at Falconer and its swim team hosts Bellefonte.
Saturday brings a busy day of boys basketball with four games, while the Brockway wrestling team is also in action Saturday at the Sharpsville Tournament.
DuBois hosts Central Mountain, while ECC plays host to Punxsutawney and both DCC and Ridgway hit the road for games.
Craig Moyer is the sports writer for the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at cmoyer@thecourierexpress.com