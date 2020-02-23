After a busy week of playoff events last week, yet another full slate of playoff action is on tap this week on the hardwood and the mat as well as in the pool.
The action gets started Tuesday after an off night Monday, as the second day of the week brings a busy night of playoff basketball action across the area.
A pair of doubleheaders, one at Clarion University and another at Bradford High School take the forefront of a six-game slate at the high school level.
At Clarion University, the night gets underway at 6 p.m. with a District 8/9/10 Class 5A boys semifinal between DuBois and Meadville.
Last season DuBois saw its season come to an end with a loss to the Bulldogs in a subregional game before they went on to make a run to the PIAA quarterfinals.
The back end of the doubleheader features the first of many District 9 title games on the docket this week, as top-seeded Brookville will battle second-seeded Kane for the boys Class 3A crown.
The Raiders will be looking to make it back-to-back D-9 titles after topping Moniteau in the championship game in 2019.
After Coudersport and Otto-Eldred meet in a girls Class A semifinal game in the opener at Bradford, third-seeded Ridgway will take on second-seeded Coudersport in a boys Class 2A semifinal.
The game is rematch of last year’s district title matchup, one the second-seeded Elkers won over top-seeded Coudy.
Also in action Tuesday is the Elk County Catholic girls basketball team, which is set to face top-seeded North Clarion in the Class A semis at Kane High School.
Tuesday night also brings college basketball action, as the Penn State DuBois women’s team begins the PSUAC tournament on the road against Penn State Fayette.
Wednesday brings a pair of doubleheaders on the court, one on the boys side and one on the girls, as all four games feature at least one Tri-County Area team.
In boys hoops its a pair of Class A semifinals set to take place at Clearfield High School beginning at 6 p.m. with top-seeded Elk County Catholic taking on No. 5 A-C Valley.
The nightcap pits No. 2 Clarion-Limestone up against third-seeded Cameron County.
At Brookville High School its a girls Class 2A semifinal doubleheader, as the night gets underway with a matchup between top seed Ridgway and fourth-seeded Keystone at 6 p.m.
Redbank Valley, the tournament’s second seed, will then battle sixth-seeded Clarion for a spot in the title game.
A pair of D-9 title games at Clarion University highlight Thursday night’s slate as boys Class 4A gets the night started at 6 p.m. with a meeting of top seed Clearfield and second-seeded Bradford as the Bison will be in search of their sixth consecutive district title.
The nightcap features a battle for the girls Class 4A title as No. 1 Punxsutawney and No. 2 St. Marys do battle in a rematch of last year’s title game won by the Lady Chucks.
Attention turns back to CUP on Friday evening for yet another doubleheader of title games, as things get started at 6 p.m. with the girls Class 2A title game.
That contest will pit the winner of Ridgway-Keystone up against the winner of Redbank Valley-Clarion.
Then the Brookville girls will look to defend their D-9 title as they enter as the second seed and will take on top-seeded Moniteau for the Class 3A crown.
Friday also brings the return of wrestling, as area wrestlers will begin the Northwest Regional Tournament with 2A wrestlers heading to Sharon while 3A takes place in Altoona.
The District 9 swim championships are also set to begin Friday at 3 p.m. at St. Marys Area High School.
The wrestling tournaments and swim championships are set to continue on Saturday along with a trio of title games on the court.
Both the Class A and 2A boys titles as well as the Class A girls title are set to be decided at Clarion University on Saturday at times to be determined.
The latter portions of the week will also feature a pair of third-place games in Class A, one on the boys side and another in girls, which have yet to have a site and time determined.