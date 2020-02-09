As the regular season winds towards an end, this week brings an action-packed slate of games as there is a little bit of something for every sports fan in the area on the docket.
An already busy week for area teams got even busier after the cancellation of every District 9 basketball game last Friday evening, as while some of those games were made up Saturday, many of them were rescheduled for this week.
The busy week gets started tonight, as the big game of the night will take place in Brockway, as the Lady Rovers are set to host Ridgway for a ‘win and you’re in’ game.
The winner will lock up second place in the AML South behind DuBois Central Catholic and earn a date with Elk County Catholic, the top seed in the North, in the AML semifinals Thursday night.
Another key play in game of sorts comes in boys basketball action, as Johnsonburg welcomes Kane in a battle for the second playoff spot out of the AML North behind Elk County Catholic.
Monday also brings a busy night for St. Marys, as its boys basketball team will host Tyrone, while the girls will travel to Keystone, as its wrestling team visits Warren and the swim team will travel to Clearfield.
Also in the pool, the DuBois swim team will host Brookville for its final home meet of the season at 6 p.m.
Tuesday brings a busy night on the hardwood with 10 games as well as on the mat with four wrestling matches on the schedule.
In boys hoops, Brookville (11-7) will host Johnsonburg (14-6) in an intriguing matchup, while Elk County Catholic will look to build on its momentum heading into the playoffs with a win over Bradford at home.
On the girls side, Tuesday brings the regular season finale for DuBois, as it hits the road to take on Bellefonte, while Brockway (vs. Clarion), Johnsonburg (at Kane) and Elk County Catholic (at Bradford) also wrap up the regular season Tuesday.
In wrestling action, DuBois (vs. Cranberry) and St. Marys (vs. Curwensville) are both at home, while Ridgway (at Coudersport) and Johnsonburg (at Kane) are in action on the road.
Tuesday night also brings a doubleheader at Penn State DuBois, as the women’s team welcomes Central Penn and the men’s squad takes on Penn State Shenango.
The Brockway boys basketball team wraps up its regular season Wednesday on the road against Clarion-Limestone as it will look to build momentum heading into an AML seminal matchup with Elk County Catholic later in the week.
Wednesday also brings the regular season finale for the DuBois Central Catholic girls squad as they hit the road to take on Clarion before entering the AML tournament as the top seed in the South.
Also in girls basketball action, St. Marys has its final game of the regular season Wednesday at home against Brookville.
The DuBois wrestling team closes out its regular season Wednesday with a match on the road against Punxsutawney.
On Thursday attention turns to the AML playoffs, as a pair of semifinals will take place in both girls and boys basketball.
A doubleheader will take place at Elk County Catholic, as the girls team will host either Brockway or Ridgway at 6 p.m., while the boys game will follow at 7:30 p.m. with the Crusaders hosting Brockway.
The other girls semifinal will see Kane visit DuBois Central Catholic at 7 p.m, while the second boys semifinal will see Ridgway, the top seed in the South, host either Johnsonburg or Kane.
In wrestling action Thursday, Brockway visions Curwensville and St. Marys hits the road to battle Mifflin County while Brookville welcomes Warren.
Thursday also brings the regular season finale for the DuBois swim team as it visits St. Marys.
Friday brings an intriguing matchup on the court as Brookville welcomes DuBois in boys basketball action.
DuBois Central Catholic welcomes Bethel Erie for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively Friday evening.
Saturday’s main event will take place at St. Marys Area High School in the form of the AML championship games, as Thursdays semifinal winners will meet with the title on the line as the girls will battle at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game following at 8 p.m.
Saturday also brings a Penn State DuBois basketball doubleheader, as the women and men take on Penn State New Kensington at 1 p.m and 3 p.m., respectively.
The DuBois Dream are also in action Saturday as they host the Lancaster Thunder for the first of two matchups on the weekend, as the two teams will meet again Sunday at 2 p.m.