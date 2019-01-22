I don’t know how I’ve dodged it for the last 18 years, but I finally got summoned to jury duty.
First of all, everyone wants to avoid jury duty. Just tell someone you’ve been called for jury duty and they will helpfully suggest ways to get out of it. Some of those ways are borderline crazy — like declaring that you want everyone charged with a crime to die. No, seriously, this is a suggestion I heard. Well, despite everyone’s best efforts to help me dodge my duty like a rich kid with bone spurs, I decided to go and see what would happen.
I mean, it’s highly unlikely I’d get picked, right?
Yeah, I got picked.
While I was there for the jury selection, I discovered that there are all types of Americans, and none of them wanted to do jury duty. If I described the different “That Guy” people I saw, you’d think I was either making it up or casting a sitcom. The thing about those people, none of them fit completely into the stereotype. The older investor type person? Reading a Forgotten Realms novel. The guy in sweatpants and a hoodie? Worked for the IRS. The guy with the shaved head and leather vest? Super talkative and outgoing. For a while, I had to reconsider how I mentally filed people. That was a good experience. Especially when the goal of a jury is to weigh the evidence presented in the courtroom and avoid bringing in outside biases.
I am an educator. Despite media representation of my profession, political disparagements of American education, and the unending supply of anti-school memes, I try to teach my students critical thinking and research skills. I love learning new things and trying to figure out how those new things work within what I already know. Give me enough evidence that is supported by other evidence and can be verified, I like to think I’ll change my mind. I have on many occasions. I’ve had to, more frequently than I’d like, admit that I’m wrong. Discovering that you’re wrong is a function of learning.
That brings me to the jury selection. We had to decide if we could weigh the case simply on the evidence and nothing else. People had legitimate reasons that would prevent them from being impartial to the case. Some struggled with the questions, clearly wishing they could be impartial, but not trusting themselves. We were at the end of this process, many of the 36 potential jurors had been weeded out, and the judge said, “Now, if you get selected, remember that you have to interpret the law as I present it to you, not how you think it should be. Can you do that?”
“I can’t do that, judge,” a guy in front of me said. “Once I got my mind made up, nothing can change it. I don’t think some laws are right, and there will be no changing my mind.”
The judge politely excused him.
I was shocked. Nothing would change his mind? I suppose we’ve been taught that it is polite to let people believe whatever they want to believe and respect their right to believe it, no matter how stupid it is. But consider if this guy believed that gravity was created by a man in the center of the Earth holding a magnet. Should we say that’s okay? Flat Earth is harmless, right? Believing vaccines cause autism despite a preponderance of evidence against that is harmless, right?
Google “measles outbreak” and see what you find out.
Naturally, we can’t avoid forming opinions or having biases. What we can do, as intelligent creatures, is work to avoid acting on those biases or setting them aside for the common good.
What bothered me was that I couldn’t tell if this guy was serious or he had found an out. Perhaps he figured out a way to get excused from jury duty that didn’t make him sound like a homicidal maniac but would also make him unfit to serve. Or perhaps he was serious. Once he made up his mind, no matter how much evidence piles up to the contrary, he will not change it.
Option one means he is an average American who wants out of jury duty. Option two is terrifying if it applies to the average American.
I invite anyone to, as the meme says, change my mind.
Andrew Bundy is an English teacher, a freelance writer, and an occasionally-published short story author.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.