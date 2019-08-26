“Reading is a form of prayer, a guided meditation that briefly makes us believe we’re someone else, disrupting the delusion that we’re permanent and at the center of the universe. Suddenly (we’re saved!) other people are real again, and we’re fond of them.”
— George Saunders
The Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library would like to thank M&M Pizza for generously donating pizzas toward our Summer Quest Pool and Awards Party held at the Union COG Pool in Sligo for all the wonderful readers we had participate in this year’s summer reading program. M&M Pizza also donated pizza gift certificates for our first, second and third place winners. We are incredibly grateful to our community businesses who continue to support our programs and young readers!
We are pleased to introduce our new Children’s Programming Coordinator, Kelly Minich, of New Bethlehem.
Kelly will be taking over for Ginger Rodgers who has been spearheading our very popular Critter Club Story Time programs for the past few years, as well as several other key children’s programs.
We are in the process of getting Kelly familiar with the library and will have a schedule of programs to share with all of you shortly. Kelly has four children of her own and is very excited to put her knowledge and experience to work here at Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library.
We’re excited to have her and look forward to putting on some great programs very soon! Stay tuned for more details and check our Facebook page as well for updates.
Steps to a Successful Interview — Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. CareerLink staff will be on hand to walk you through the four steps of completing a successful interview: Preparation, Practice, Presentation, Post-interview. Review ways to practice and prepare for an interview, polish the way you will present yourself, and perfect your post-interview follow-up.
The library will be closed a few days in October: Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5, for the Clarion County Autumn Leaf Festival. We hope everyone has a safe and wonderful weekend and enjoys the festivities! It will also be closed on Friday, Oct. 11, for a county-wide staff training day. We apologize for any inconvenience, but feel that closing a day for such an endeavor will ultimately help us to serve our communities better in the long run.
Between the Lines YA Book Discussion — Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m.: “The Bear and the Nightingale” by Katherine Arden.
This book is not technically YA but is such a rich, lyrical and lovely novel that reads very much like YA that we have chosen it as our September read.
Here’s a synopsis from Amazon.com: Winter lasts most of the year at the edge of the Russian wilderness, and in the long nights, Vasilisa and her siblings love to gather by the fire to listen to their nurse’s fairy tales. Above all, Vasya loves the story of Frost, the blue-eyed winter demon. Wise Russians fear him, for he claims unwary souls, and they honor the spirits that protect their homes from evil. Then Vasya’s widowed father brings home a new wife from Moscow. Fiercely devout, Vasya’s stepmother forbids her family from honoring their household spirits, but Vasya fears what this may bring. And indeed, misfortune begins to stalk the village. But Vasya’s stepmother only grows harsher, determined to remake the village to her liking and to groom her rebellious stepdaughter for marriage or a convent. As the village’s defenses weaken and evil from the forest creeps nearer, Vasilisa must call upon dangerous gifts she has long concealed — to protect her family from a threat sprung to life from her nurse’s most frightening tales.
Join us on Sept. 19 for pizza, refreshments and what’s sure to be a fascinating discussion on myths, fairy-tales, folklore and more!
Clarion County Library System’s Great Cash Raffle — Friday, Nov. 1, at 4:30 p.m. We are changing up our Great Cash Bash this year and doing a cash raffle! Tickets are $5 each and available at any of the Clarion County Libraries (Clarion, Foxburg, Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg). There are six cash prizes from $100 to $500 and only a limited number of tickets will be sold. Winners will be drawn on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Clarion Free Library at 4:30 p.m. We will also stream it on Facebook Live. Winners do not need to be present.
“We read in bed because reading is halfway between life and dreaming, our own consciousness in someone else’s mind.”
— Anna Quindlen
“Books are the plane, and the train, and the road. They are the destination, and the journey. They are home.”
— Anna Quindlen