There is a certain amount of pleasure and mystery when you buy locally.
Kurt Vonnegut explained it best in an essay for his 2005 book, “A Man Without a Country.”
Vonnegut tells his wife he’s going out to buy an envelope:
“Oh, she says, well, you’re not a poor man. You know, why don’t you go online and buy a hundred envelopes and put them in the closet? And so I pretend not to hear her. And go out to get an envelope because I’m going to have a hell of a good time in the process of buying one envelope. I meet a lot of people. And see some great looking babies. And a fire engine goes by. And I give them the thumbs up. And I’ll ask a woman what kind of dog that is. And, and I don’t know. The moral of the story is — we’re here on Earth to fart around. And, of course, the computers will do us out of that. And what the computer people don’t realize, or they don’t care, is we’re dancing animals. You know, we love to move around. And it’s like we’re not supposed to dance at all anymore.”
Going out to shop downtown or locally does let you meet a lot of people and make nature takes its course.
Shopping locally also generates a particular type of energy and synergy that you probably don’t feel online, and Facebook these days is a pretty toxic neighborhood.
A new generation of business owners is also generating hope and interest in the area.
The Blose Brothers in New Bethlehem with their Zack’s Restaurant and Tri-County Health and Fitness talked about their approach to business and providing quality services that are a little different. From the ability to offer pop up restaurants throughout the area for special events, catering and specially designed take-out meals for a month in advance, Blose Brothers are still exploring additional ways to serve the community. Not only do they offer people food, but they also provide diet and fitness advice.
Not far away, we find Tech-Ready Professionals at work on technology issues for their customers and taking on aggressive involvement with the Redbank community. President Gordon Barrows takes an active role in — well — nearly everything in the community from New Bethlehem Borough’s mayor to Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, and everything in between.
While I can’t mention every business that plays an integral part in the community, the two discussed above also bring an essential aspect to the area. The companies are relatively young, and they are incredibly positive about the community in which they live and work. They stay ready to offer new opportunities and encourage others to do the same.
Last week the purchase of the Sunoco/Subway stations in Rimersburg, Sligo and Knox are also examples of a business with a positive outlook for the future.
Yasir Bhatti and his family started with University Korner in Clarion and are expanding throughout Clarion County because of the opportunities available and the workforce.
”Managers are the most critical links in our chain of people running these outlets,” Bhatti said. “The people running these are making leadership decisions and doing the right thing putting businesses before themselves. They are the most important links in our chain. Without them, this chain breaks.
”When they get started thinking like a business person, that’s when the entrepreneurship begins. I believe they will want to create something of their own. That’s what we need — a way to get back to the days before glass plant and industry closures. Not government, not aid, and no money coming in from somewhere else is the solution.
“We’re going to focus on entrepreneurship. We’ve trained people to run the business as if it were their own and perhaps sometime in the future, you know, they will have their own businesses. More entrepreneurs in the Clarion County area and income would mean more tax collection, more money coming into the area, and more local employment … more tax money coming into Clarion County.”