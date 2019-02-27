CLARION — Melissa Kuntz, a professor of art at Clarion University, says she knew early on that she wanted to teach and mentor college students.
Kuntz is a first generation college graduate who is still going to college, now as a professor. She grew up in Western Canada and started college at the University of Regina. She first pursued a BA in Philosophy. When she finished that degree she was encouraged to seek her master’s, but didn’t want to. She said she really connected with all of her professors, and that helped give her direction and led her to decide she wanted to help and mentor other students.
She had taken art classes as electives, and already knew she loved it. She just wasn’t sure how to make a career out of art yet. She realized that she wanted to be able to be a practicing artist and supplement that by teaching.
When she decided she wanted to focus on art she applied to and was accepted by the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, a selective school just for art. She went on to get her MFA and an MA in art history from a school in New York so she would be qualified to teach art at a university level.
She explains that an MFA is competitive because everyone is fighting for gallery space and to have their own shows. The critiques are often harsh, and then the artist is required to write about his or her work.
Her first job in the art field was writing for the magazine Art in America. She wrote art reviews and was the assistant photo editor. Then she began applying for teaching jobs.
She was hired on at clarion in 2003 as a temporary faculty member. She became full-time in 2004.
“I had opportunities to go other places, but I like it here a lot and I like the students here...” Kuntz said.
She lived in the area until 2008, when she moved to Pittsburgh. She was used to living in the city and wanted to be closer for her art career. She is a painter who focuses on oil paints when she leaves the classroom.
Her oil painting has taken a back seat recently because she has gone back to school again to earn her PhD in sociology. This degree will allow her to become a dean. She continues to teach at Clarion, she said, because she feels that she can truly connect with the students and make a difference for them. Her PhD is just another step in building her ability to influence the lives of her students each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.