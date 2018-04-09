Temple Grandin, a professor of Animal Sciences at Colorado State University, gave a remarkable talk at Clarion University a few weeks ago.
The talk to a packed crowd in Clarion’s Marwick-Boyd Auditorium was remarkable because she has led a remarkable life. A summary of some her accomplishments listed by Wikipedia includes work as a “consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior and autism spokesperson. She is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her personal experience of autism. She invented the ‘hug box’ device to calm those on the autism spectrum. In the 2010 ‘Time 100,’ an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, she was named in the ‘Heroes’ category. She was the subject of the award-winning semi-biographical film, ‘Temple Grandin.’”
She offered many insights into what she experienced in her life with autism, but one of the things that struck me most was her advice. The recommendations could apply to anyone and her suggestions are on target for meeting some developing problems in the business world. I present some of her advice in her own words.
One of her prime points is that schools need to keep classes that foster creativity and problem-solving. Just as some parents lament about the abolishment of shop or home economics in many schools, she suggests a more practical direction.
Some of the classes she urges schools to keep include Art, Sewing, Cooking, Playing Musical Instruments, Woodwork, Theater, Welding, Auto Shop, and Creative Writing.
Students and adults need to get grounded before they move on to computers. She told a story about when computer-aided drawing started replacing the hand drawings of engineers, they discovered that they were missing something in the drawings. The center wasn’t where the computer thought it would be.
”We need more people going into a trade school. I was a lousy high school student and I didn’t get interested until my science teacher got me interested. After I got kicked out of school for fighting with boys and a girl who called me a retard, I went to a special boarding school and for the first three years, all I did was run the horse barn,” she said.
”But you know what? I learned how to work. A lot of the people I worked with in Construction were building big, complicated things. They took welding in high school and that’s what saved them. I’m getting very concerned about the loss of infrastructure know-how. For example, there have been two meat-processing plants built in 2017, and we no longer know how to make all of the things and fancy equipment that goes inside.
”We don’t do it anymore. You’ve got big giant pumps that run the water system — somebody has to manufacture that stuff and somebody has to keep it going.”
The theme of her talk was developing individuals with different kinds of minds.
The 70-year-old looked back on her own childhood for examples of what parents should do to help their children.
“In my generation, paper routes taught important working skills. Today, parents should set up jobs a child can do in the neighborhood such as walking dogs for the neighbors. Younger children can do volunteer jobs outside the home such as being an usher at a house of worship or community center. This will teach both discipline and responsibility. It improved my self-esteem to be recognized for doing a job well,” Grandin said.
”Today there is a huge shortage of skilled mechanics. When I worked in construction installing my systems, I worked with many talented mechanics and metal fabricators. Some of them may have been on the milder end of the autism spectrum. These people were brilliant and they built very complicated things. Skilled trades are not for everybody on the spectrum. I estimate that a skilled trade would be a good choice for 25 percent of fully verbal people with ASD.
”When I look back on a long career, some of the best days of my life were out at a construction site. It was so much fun to talk about building things.”
[Ron Wilshire is a free-lance writer from Clarion and bought one of Temple Grandin’s books after the event. She has a lot of them.]
