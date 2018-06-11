It’s been a long, long time since I was 14 years old and I remember little — very little — of that year.
But the recent staged accidents at local high schools — which I think are a very good idea, by the way — left me recalling one of the worst experiences I can remember ever having dealt with.
It was about 9 p.m. when the phone rang at my house those more-than-60 years ago.
My father, a Methodist minister, answered the phone. I paid little attention but when the conversation was over, my father came to me and told me that a friend, a classmate, was dead.
The friend’s name was David, too.
Because he and his family were members of my father’s congregation, he would immediately go to their home. He asked me if I wanted to go and I went.
In that era and in that small town, every boy’s dream was to own a Cushman Eagle, a kind of a cross between a motorcycle and a motorscooter. David, my friend, had been one of the very few fortunate enough to realize that dream.
I’d begged for one, but riding his was as as close as I’d come to owning one of my own.
In retrospect I know that, even had they wanted me to have one, my family could not have afforded to buy it for me.
And certainly I could not have bought it for myself. My income at the time came from mowing lawns at a whopping $2 a pop.
But consideration of the matter never got so far as money. My parents considered the Eagle terribly dangerous and turned thumbs down on it for that reason.
Had they — especially my mother — known I’d ridden my friend’s, they’d have been horrified.
As we drove to the home of the dead youth my father told me what he knew of the details of the accident in which he had died.
He’d been riding his Eagle on the highway that was the main street of the small town in which we lived.
The Eagle’s lights had been on but the driver of the car that hit it — and him — was so drunk that he probably never saw the machine until he hit it, the town’s police chief had told my father when he called.
My friend’s body was found 300 feet away from what remained of the Eagle.
At the home, people — friends — had already begun to gather to try and comfort and support the family of the dead young man.
I remember my friend’s mother sitting on a couch, smiling and graciously greeting all those who came.
She wore a robe and her body rocked gently back and forth as she repeated, over and over, “He’s OK. He’s going to be alright.”
Later my own mother told me that the woman’s mind, in an act of self defense, had, in effect, switched itself off, refusing to accept what she knew had happened.
Shock, she called it.
I remember my father asking me to wait with another member of our church while he went into the back part of the house to talk with the dead boy’s father.
And while I waited, the person with whom I was waiting told me the thing that won’t let this story, all these years later, leave me.
My friend’s father owned the little town’s foremost funeral home and in those days most ambulance services were operated by funeral homes.
My friend’s father had been at the funeral home when the call about the accident that claimed his son’s life was received.
But when the call was made, no one yet knew who the victim was.
So my friend’s father drove that ambulance to the accident site unaware that when he got there and rushed to the small crowd gathered around that lifeless and mangled body, it would be that of his own son.
David Sullens is editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Media Group.
