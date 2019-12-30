Dear Gayle,
My almost-retirement-aged co-worker has difficulty holding in her flatulence. This is troublesome because we work in a small office with no ventilation. Many times she doesn’t even realize she has passed gas. The public will come to our office and smell the odor and hold us all accountable. How do I politely explain to her that her odor is offensive and unprofessional?
— Friend of Farter
Dear Friend,
Flatulence is a naturally occurring bodily function that is, as you say, offensive, but I fail to view it as necessarily unprofessional as it may not be controllable. I can think of two methods for controlling it — if possible — and another for managing it if it cannot be controlled.
Many persons experience extreme flatulence from dietary choices. While we expect beans and peas to cause such a reaction, such innocuous offenders as iceberg lettuce can cause it as well. If the person with the problem does not know what is causing it, that offender might continue to dine on the responsible foods. The offender — as you indicate in your description of your co-worker — might also not have a good sense of smell for whatever reason. If she cannot detect the odor, she might believe that you are simply inventing the gas tale to annoy her.
If you do decide to say something, why now? If you have had this job long enough to feel that you can speak to her of this issue, then you have been putting up with this for a long time already. After she retires, people entering your business establishment will note that both she and the odor are gone. You will no longer be a suspect. If you started at that company only a short time ago, you might not be the right one to tell her anything. Either way, you might want to bring in a couple of candles to have burning. People believe that the scent of a scented candle overpowers the scent of flatulence, but it does not. The flatulence smell is eliminated because it burns off via the candle’s or the match’s flame. Many offices such as yours never had a gas-smell problem back when people were permitted to smoke at their desks. The gas was burned off quickly. Do not take up smoking at your desk — just bring in a candle, preferably one with a weak scent or no scent so you do not trade one strong odor for another.
If you do happen to decide to talk with your co-worker, you may wish to present her with a bottle of Beano at that time. Beano is meant to be chewed along with the very first bite of foods known to offend — even soups. They will do no good if a bite is swallowed or the meal eaten first and then the pills are taken. As for how to speak with her politely about this sensitive issue, allow me to assure you that the recipient of such a message is unlikely ever to respond by thinking that the interchange was managed politely. Your workplace will very likely still stink, but in a different way, especially if it turns out that the cause of this woman’s flatulence is an untreatable physical condition.
Dear Readers,
It was an honor to have been asked to be in a performance as part of my undergraduate alma mater’s women’s week program celebrating women in various walks of life. I readily accepted and looked forward to sharing ideas, and to presenting any parts that I might play in the performance. As it was, there were several of us, and we seemed equally to share various roles and duties. One of mine was to read the poem, “Love Should Grow Like a Wild Iris,” by Susan Griffin.
At the practices, I read the poem flawlessly as my fellow actors sat on stools behind me either having just completed sharing some work themselves, or waiting to do so. In all, I must have read the poem aloud within the hearing of the group at least five times when we had yet another practice. When my turn came to again read that work, I slipped from my own stool in the row, took several steps forward until my companions were just out of my sight behind me, and began to read. This time was different though. This time, it was as though the words were mine, not of someone else, and they seemed to have a power beyond my expectations or understanding. This time, I struggled because the words as I read them were making me cry. Unstoppable tears ran down my cheeks. I didn’t hear any difference in my voice as I read, yet the strength of those by-now-very-familiar words pulled at me. I didn’t know what to do. I was embarrassed to turn around and have the others see that I had been crying. If I reached up to wipe my tears, they would see me do that, too. I realized that there was no way out of this certain embarrassment.
The poem came to its end. I turned around hoping that no one would be looking at me directly as I walked back to my stool on the stage. I was far more surprised by what I saw. All four of the other young women were wiping away tears. All told me that they did not know what it was about that particular reading that had spoken to them so deeply, but it had. They hoped that it would repeat at the evening event.
It did not. While I had hoped for the kind of dramatic moment that moves souls, the reading in front of the audience moved only minutes. It was just fine, but not the crescendo experience that I had longed to share with so many others.
I still can’t identify what had made the difference in that one single reading, but I now know what it is that actors strive to achieve with every dramatic performance. If you have tasted of it even just once, you will surely crave it always.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]