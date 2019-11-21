BROOKVILLE — Christmas Tree Lane has been a part of Victorian Christmas for several decades.
What started as a small decorated tree that Nancy Caldwell Rhodes placed on her desk in the Jefferson County Courthouse has grown over the years to an annual event that fills the halls of the courthouse on three levels with a multitude of Christmas trees decorated in a wide variety of themes.
Rhodes was the first chair person for the event. Her small desk top tree, grew to a four foot tree and eventually made it to the hallway. From there it grew as other individuals and organizations wanted to take part. Eventually there were so many trees in the first floor hallway that the upstairs lobby (outside the main court room) was added in to the space to display the trees and eventually the groundfloor level where the sheriff’s office is located today was added in as more and more trees were added.
When Rhodes decided it was time to give up the chairmanship, she passed the mantel to Clarinda Darr who served as chair person for 13-15 years. She says they had to run the electric cords used to light the trees up to the transomes in the office doors as the doors themselves had to be locked each night. She also remembers having to water the live trees every 10 days or so.
Darr asked Carole Walter to take on the leadership of Christmas Tree Lane in 2000 and she remains in that position today.
Christmas Tree Lane has always been at the courthouse, except when the courthouse was being renovated, Walter says. For that year, trees were displayed at the Presbyterian Church on the other end of Main Street.
Across the years, one change that has been made from what Christmas Tree Lane was at the outset and today is that only artificial trees are decorated. “Real trees were brought in for many years which made the courthouse smell like a pine forest. But real trees had to be watered, they shed needles, and occasionally, they tipped over. So for safety reasons, they were no longer allowed to be used,” Walter said.
“When I started as chair (person), the trees were displayed for only one week. With all of the hard work that is involved to decorate the courthouse hallways, I eventually asked the (Jefferson County) commissioners for approval to extend the display during the month of December,” she said.
Today Christmas Tree Lane “begins during Victorian Christmas and currently stays open until after Christmas.”
When asked what is the most challenging thing about putting on the annual display of Christmas trees, Walter said the “hardest preparation is laying electrical cords for approximately 25 trees on three levels of the courthouse.”
“I’m thankful that my husband helps with that job,” she said.
Walter says it’s always interesting to see what decorative themes will be used each year. “Ornaments have been handmade, symbolic, traditional, religious and made from items found in nature.”
The trees can be decorated by individuals, organizations, groups, churches or businesses. “The following have displayed trees for the 19 years that I have chaired Christmas Tree Lane: Brookville Area teachers, Brookville Garden Club, Community Action Inc. Crossroads Project, Jefferson Manor and Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church children,” she said.