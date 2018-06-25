The inaugural Brookville Laurel Festival is history. The festival was nine days packed with a wide variety of activities that offered something for everyone.
The Laurel Festival Board of Directors was gratified to see so many people attend the many events. The smiles and laughter of the families made the months of planning all worthwhile.
The board realizes not everything was perfect. There were glitches and we will learn from those problems. The board cannot correct these problems unless the board knows what these problems are. The board welcomes input from everyone. Comments may be placed on the Brookville Laurel Festival Facebook page. Comments may also be submitted by mail to: Brookville Laurel Festival, Suite D, 18 Western Avenue, Brookville, PA. 15825
The Laurel Board members appreciate all of the positive comments they have received but the board did not put on this festival alone. So many companies and individuals stepped up to help that it is almost impossible to list them in this letter.
We do need to thank our partners and our many, many sponsors. The festival would not have been a success without their support.
The planning for the 2019 Brookville Laurel Festival has already begun. The board has already contracted with several of the popular acts, fireworks and for the infrastructure components that make the festival events flow.
The Laurel Board extends a sincere thank-you to everyone who had a hand in making this year’s festival a success. We look forward to seeing you in 2019!
– The Brookville Laurel Board
