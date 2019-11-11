President Obama’s administration (FBI,CIA, NSA and Department of Justice) tried to tip the 2016 election against Donald Trump and then overthrow America’s duly-elected President in an attempted coup.
Those involved were Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Peter Strzok, Robert Mueller, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, John Brennan, James Clapper and good old shifty Adam Schiff.
When this plan failed, Andrew McCabe and FBI Director James Comey managed to trigger a completely illegitimate independent counsel investigation against President Trump that lasted two years and cost taxpayers upwards of $30 million. Robert Mueller led the investigation, staffed almost entirely with Democratic activists, donors to Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and one of the leaders of this investigation was the chief counsel for the Clinton Foundation. These Far Left do-nothings are still wasting your tax dollars. Aren’t you Dems and votes getting tired of the Far Left wasting your tax dollars and meeting them get away with three years of doing nothing?
Shifty Schiff and others should be tried for treason.
Also, gun owners and hunters better watch out. The governor of Virginia is passing laws to confiscate your guns. Gov. Wolf can’t be trusted. Mayor Peduto in Pittsburgh is another one, along with California’s governor, New York’s governor and any state with liberal governors and leaders.
These Far Left Democrats are the most corrupt politicians we have ever had. They want to eliminate the Constitution, disarm our citizens, kill babies, and take away everything we have in this great country. Obama and his cronies wanted to take away our Christian values.
If these Dems get control of our country and enforce socialism, we are doomed. Most all colleges are liberal and are teaching overthrowing our country. Wake up people! There is no free lunch out there. If they are going to eliminate cars, planes, trains, farmers, and what every else they have in mind, where are you going to get a job? It will be a great life with no home, car, food, electric, water, and no freedom of speech, and no things we enjoy now in life. Can you imagine live without God and not being allowed to worship?
P.S. — Congratulations to Lanny Himes for winning Madison Township (Clarion County) supervisor and to Sarah Earley for winning the auditor position. Thanks to all that voted for them.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg