It’s good to see things getting back to something reasonably familiar these days. I just walked out onto my porch and I can hear traffic from a local highway. That is welcome change from the ominous silence of a couple months ago.
We all felt bad for the high school seniors this year, interrupted as it was in March. As usual, most people worked together and came up with something of a solution through banners on homes and drive-in graduation ceremonies. The Class of 2020, no matter which school, is going to have some great stories to be told at future reunions.
The usual round of summer activities is going to be odd, too. Fortunately, the public swimming pools in the area have come up with solutions to social distancing and they should be opening sometime soon.
After a lot of discussion and shuffling of plans, the New Bethlehem area can look forward to a truncated Peanut Butter Festival and a scaled-down Clarion County Fair. That is not necessarily a bad thing.
I remember the first Peanut Butter Festival I attended some 20 years ago. It looked nothing like the three-day extravaganza we have come to expect.
In those days, I think it took place on a Saturday. There were a few crafters set up, a few food booths and the requisite sale of Smucker’s peanut butter. That was it, and everyone seemed to have a good time.
This year’s county fair is a work in progress. From what I have been reading and hearing, it might well resemble the old-time Farmers and Merchants Picnic that most of us remember from our younger years.
There was no midway as such in those days, only the small pavilions dotting Alcola Park. We had a choice of riding the swings, the merry-go-round or the Ferris wheel. Otherwise, there was rollerskating or swimming.
Mind you, this was during the high-flying days of the 1960s when it was great to be a kid. There was a lot more money jingling in everybody’s pocket, and we were content with simpler pleasures for some reason.
This year things are very different. I suppose we could walk around looking forlorn because we can’t have what we’ve become accustomed to in the past 20 years. Or we can make this year something very special.
One thing I’ve noticed since the weather warmed up is that some of the neighbors are out sitting around backyard fires. The groups are small and spread out, but there seems to be an awful lot of old-fashion conversation and joking.
I haven’t really parked on Broad Street to watch cars, but I would bet good money that high school kids are out driving around town like we used to in the early ‘70s. Gas isn’t 29 cents per gallon anymore, but cars are more fuel-efficient, and so it’s probably a toss-up.
I had to chuckle as I wrote the above words. What we’re doing is living in a giant 1960s-1970s theme park without the bell bottoms, platform shoes and hugging.
So, maybe we could just hold a summer-long celebration of 1970. I still see some of those familiar muscle cars from the era, and that’s a good start. On the other hand, I don’t think that most of us could pull off big hair, platform shoes and mismatched paisley clothes anymore.
After some reflection, maybe the ‘70s were more a state of mind more than anything else. Everything wasn’t perfect by any means, but we tended to be hopeful in general.
And we should be again. Our country looks like a right old mess these days, but it doesn’t have to stay that way.
I don’t know about you, but I find myself thinking about what I’d like to bring back from the ‘70s. Well, maybe not those clothes and oil embargoes, but something of our optimism and sense of fun.
I could go for an Orange Crush drunk from a glass bottle or a giant ice cream cone eaten at a roadside stand. A few laps around town with the radio blaring the Moody Blues would be okay, too, at least for me. Opinions vary on that.
You know that Chinese saying, right? A dilemma is a mixture of danger and opportunity.
Why not make these interesting times days of taking lots of photos, eating lots of hot dogs and hamburgers at cookouts and enjoying simpler things? What happens to you isn’t nearly as important as how you deal with it.
Be happy. Have fun. Be safe.
It’s going to be okay sooner or later.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]