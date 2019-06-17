“In the long dusks of summer we walked the suburban streets through scents of maple and cut grass, waiting for something to happen.”
Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library’s A Universe of Stories SummerQuest 2019 summer reading program has begun! Tuesday of this week was sign-ups and if you missed them, don’t worry, you can still register. Just come to the library — registration sheets will be available in the Community Room along with photo release forms and reading logs. Plan on attending our program events each Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Here’s our line-up:
• June 25: Galactic Game Day (Meet at Rimersburg Elementary).
• July 9: Mad Science Presents Blast Off into Space!
• July 16: Dr. Sharon Montgomery Presents Apollo 11 Moon Landing Activity.
• July 23: Design Your Own Solar System Mobile and Make an I Spy Galaxy Bag.
• July 30: Create a Galaxy Painting.
• Aug. 6: Construct and Launch Balloon and Straw Rockets.
• Aug. 13: Awards/Pool Party (Meet at Sligo Pool Pavilion for lunch at noon).
Please contact Ginger Rodgers at (814) 473-3800 or eccleslesherprograms@gmail.com with any questions.
Next up for June’s Between the Lines YA Discussion title, we will be doing Susan Ee’s novel, “Angelfall.” Here’s a brief synopsis from Amazon.com on what it’s about:
”It’s been six weeks since angels of the apocalypse descended to demolish the modern world. Street gangs rule the day while fear and superstition rule the night. When warrior angels fly away with a helpless little girl, her seventeen-year-old sister Penryn will do anything to get her back. Anything, including making a deal with Raffe, an injured enemy angel. Traveling through a dark and twisted Northern California, they journey toward the angels’ stronghold in San Francisco, where Penryn will risk everything to rescue her sister and Raffe will put himself at the mercy of his greatest enemies for the chance to be made whole again.”
This is our first post-apocalyptic book for our group, and it’s sure to not disappoint! Join us for a discussion on this title on Thursday, June 27, at 6 p.m. Pizza, cookies and drinks provided!
Our Reflections Adult book discussion group will be taking a summer hiatus and will be reconvening in the fall. Check back with us then for more updates on what this group will be reading and discussing then!
Tuesday, June 25, at 1 p.m. — Budgeting 101: CareerLink staff will be on hand to help you take control of your financial future with tips on how to start and maintain a budget. We will discuss the importance of creating a budget and you will have an opportunity to start to create a budget.
Thursday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m. — Using the Internet to Get Your Next Job: CareerLink staff will be on hand to teach you which sites are the best to use. Gain skills necessary to confidently complete the online application and pass pre-screenings. Learn how social media can either hinder or help your search.
Looking ahead, even though 2019 Cookie Daze will not be taking place, the Friends of the Library will still be holding their annual summer Cookie Walk during the car show of that weekend. It’s a fantastic fundraiser that helps our Friends group raise funding and awareness for children’s programming at the library.
The Friends of the Library are in search of volunteers who would be willing to bake up some goodies for this year’s Cookie Walk — the amazing response we’ve seen over the past few years has been incredible, and we hope anyone who has donated batches of cookies will be willing to do so again. Every little bit helps! We have been absolutely blown away by the support we’ve received and it’s for a great cause, which makes it even better. If you are interested in helping out, homemade cookies can be dropped off on Saturday, Aug. 10th, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
This year the Friends of the Library will also be offering coffee and bottled water at their Cookie Walk, so look forward to that as well during this year’s Car Cruise.
This year’s Clarion County Library System Annual Fall Fundraiser Event: We are changing up our Great Cash Bash this year and doing a cash raffle! Tickets are $5 each and available at any of the Clarion County Libraries (Clarion, Foxburg, Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg). There are six cash prizes from $100 to $500 and only a limited number of tickets will be sold. Winners will be drawn on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Clarion Free Library at 4:30 p.m. We will also stream it on Facebook Live. Winners do not need to be present.
