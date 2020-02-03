Do you need a date for Valentine’s Day? Why not a blind date with a book?
Come choose a wrapped book from our shelf at the Redbank Valley Public Library and discover a new story. It might be a genre or author you have never read before!
Stop in and choose your blind date for this Valentine’s Day.
•
Do you home school your child? Did you know that we have plenty of resources here in the library for early learning math and reading skills?
They are available for in-house use and can be taken anywhere in the library to play and learn with your child. Come see what interests your child and help them get an early start on learning!
•
One of our upcoming events is a Card Making with Dee on Monday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m.
We will be making three cards, one of them a Valentine’s card all for only $3.
Also, Book Club will meet on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. and the book is “The Blue Castle” by Lucy Maud Montgomery. Anyone is welcome to attend, even if you didn’t read the book!
A representative from the Career Link will be here on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m. to talk about the job market, how it has changed, and how to keep up with these changes.
Finally, our Spring Book Sale is coming up in March and will be going on all week from March 9-14. Come find your favorite treasures and treats!
•
Back by popular demand, we are taking another bus trip to Lancaster to the Sight and Sound Theater again this year!
We will be seeing “Queen Ester” at the theater, eating a smorgasbord lunch at Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn, and visiting Kitchen Kettle Village all in one day!
It is a wonderful trip and everything is planned for you. The cost is $173 and the first payment of $86.50 is due on Feb. 21. The second payment of the same is due by March 20.
Call the library for more information and look for our flyers throughout town.