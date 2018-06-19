Dear Gayle,
You have used past columns to give warnings. Please do it again.
I was driving down my road in the country last week when I came up over a rise and saw a glint of light off a helmet. I slowed down and realized it was a kid on a four-wheeler headed straight for me in the middle of the road, but mostly on my side. I stopped until he went by me. If I had not seen that sunlight for that moment on his helmet, I don’t think I would have ever stopped in time to avoid hitting him. That kid may not read your column, but his parents might, so I want to tell them this. For as bright as you would swear your kid is, he just isn’t. He’s a kid and he’s going to do stupid things sometimes. Keep talking to him and maybe it will get in there that he needs to make better decisions. And please don’t let him have the keys to anything if he isn’t going to obey the laws that apply to the ride he’s on. Thanks for letting me vent.
— Almost Hit Your Son
Dear Almost,
Young people have always felt invincible. They are certain that they cannot possibly die. Dying is something others are at risk of, not themselves or their friends. Even when some of them lose a friend to a bad accident, there will still be those who will not change a single driving-related habit as a sign of recognizing at last their own vulnerability. Part of the reason for this is that full emotional adulthood sets in on average at age 26. I think about the little boy I heard of years ago who tied a towel around his neck and began to call out that he was Superman. He must have believed that the “cape” gave him superpowers like the kind he saw on TV because he jumped from an open upper window to fly. He fell and died. It almost seems that some people get behind an engine and suddenly feel the power, as though it has now transferred into themselves. They fly down the road. Sometimes they die, too. Sometimes they cause other people to die. The damage of such recklessness spreads. It hurts families, friends. Such effects are not reversable.
You are right to advise parents to speak safety messages often. We may never know how much good hearing those messages might do, but never saying anything gives a zero percent chance that those messages will make it through.
Dear Gayle,
Why is it my partner has started cooking only foods she knows I don’t like? She used to cook things she knows I like to eat but now I’m getting only stuff she’s heard me complain about in the past, so she knows I won’t want it. What is going on?
— Hungry
Dear Hungry,
What is saddest about your letter is that it is an example of what happens when direct communication either fails to work or never materializes in the first place. I do not have much to go on, so I will mention several possibilities. Perhaps one will have meaning for you. Could it be that your significant other is tired of being the only one doing all of the cooking? Or it might be that your partner is trying without words to tell you that the relationship has soured and she no longer wants to be a part of the two of you. By cooking as she does, she could be hoping that, if you get upset enough about the meals, you will leave. She might be hinting that you need to lose weight; if you do not care for what is on the plate, you are likely to eat far less of it. She might simply have had it that the world revolves around you. She misses some of her own favorite foods and has decided to start putting more of her cooking efforts toward satisfying her own tastes. Maybe her memory is failing and she no longer recalls what foods you find distasteful. Maybe there is not much left in the cupboard to choose from. If the answer is not one of these, I am out of ideas, and in any case, I wish you both well.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to mytakeonit@gmx.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.