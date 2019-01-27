BROOKVILLE — To plan a wedding a couple should begin soon after they decide on a wedding date. While it’s good to be spontaneous, if the couple want a particular venue on a particular day, planning is needed to make their dream come true.
For larger weddings planning should come about a year in advance of the actual wedding day. For those not sure what steps are needed to plan a wedding, there are a host of websites – The Knot, Bridal Guide, Magnet Street, Loverly, Junebugweddings, Real Simple and Here Comes the Guide – that will help lead the way. From providing calendars and planners to a host of other wedding tips and resources, these websites offer 24-hour information for couples seeking to plan their own weddings.
While these websites differ on some things, they basically cover the same steps in the wedding planning process.
12 months
Couples need to discuss the theme and style of their wedding, the wedding budget and how many guests they plan to invite early in the process.. If they don’t know their wedding style the website Magnet Street offers a quiz to help determine their style. Couples should also start looking for wedding ceremony and reception venues and brides-to be should start looking through magazines to see what styles of wedding gowns and veils they like.
And if a couple plans to hire a wedding planner then a year ahead of the wedding is when they want to begin interviewing consultants. If they are planning the wedding themselves then they need to begin to look at photographers/videographers, music for the reception which could mean a band or a DJ and whether they want musicians playing at the wedding, including the church organist.
The couple should also begin compiling a guest list.
In today’s world of technology, many couples may choose to do a wedding website that offers information to their friends and family. One of the things a website can do is link their wedding guests to any wedding registries the couple may set up. A couple could decide to create their own wedding website or many of the aforementioned websites offer free websites with a variety of templates to choose from, making it even simpler for the engaged couple.
11 months
If the couple does want to use a wedding planner, that person should be hired 11 months before the wedding so they have time to organize everything to the couple’s satisfaction.
Eleven months prior to the wedding, a caterer should be booked, the band/DJ and/or musicians should be reserved for the wedding date, and music selections should be discussed for the wedding and specific times during the reception such as the couple’s entrance, their first dance, etc. The venue for the actual ceremony whether it be a church or an outdoor location or resort should be reserved for the wedding date and a rehearsal time set.
A reception venue should also be decided upon and booked at this time. Usually that means negotiating a contract and paying a deposit. A photographer should also be booked early. The couple should provide a list of photos that they definitely want taken, such as special moments as the couple prepare for the wedding, moments with the bridal party, as well as those family groups taken after the wedding ceremony and photos taken at the reception.
This is also the time when the future bride and groom should decide who they want in the wedding party and to ask those friends and family members, according to the Bridal Guide website. Other websites suggest that the couple should decide on who they want in their bridal party 12 months before the wedding.
Equally important is meeting with the officiant of the wedding to discuss the ceremony itself.
10 months
Brides should begin to look at florists and to search for a wedding gown. That perfect gown should be chosen and ordered 10 months before the wedding to allow for fittings and any alterations that must be made for any change in weight.
At 10-11 months before the wedding, the Save The Date cards should be mailed to guests. This means these cards need to be ordered 11-12 months before the wedding to make sure the cards arrive and that they are correctly printed. Ordering them 12 months ahead even if they are not being mailed until 10 months before the wedding, allows buffer time for any re-printing if the need arises.
Magnet Street website also notes that 10 months before the wedding is when the bride should establish a skin care/beauty routine if she doesn’t already follow one. Changing a beauty routine too close to the wedding day could leave a bride not looking her best on her big day as her skin adjusts to the change.
Nine months
The wedding gift register should be set up nine months before the wedding and the couple should be deciding on the food to be served at the reception and what liquor, if any, will be served.
Now is also the time that the bride should order some of her wedding accessories such as her veil and shoes, and gloves if the wedding theme calls for them. Wedding attire orders should be confirmed along with the delivery dates so that there are no unwanted surprises at the last moment.
If having guests from out of town, this is also the time to look at available hotels for them to stay.
Eight months
At eight months prior to the wedding, brides should be having their first gown fitting. The bridesmaids dresses and accessories should also be decided upon and ordered eight months in advance of the wedding. Attire for the groomsmen should be discussed and referrals made to local formalwear stores. Either in now or seven months before the wedding, the attire for the flower girl and/or ring bearer should be selected also.
A florist should be selected by this time and discussions should take place on the type and color of flowers desired and the style of the arrangements, etc. Some websites suggest choosing the flowers for the wedding party, the attendants, the venues, the cake, etc. should be done at the four-five months mark.
Seven months
If they’ve hired a wedding planner, this is the time couples should review and finalize wedding details with their consultant.
The couple should decide on the design, wording, font and paper stock for the wedding invitations, table cards (if needed) and thank-you notes and should finalize the order.
While the venues have been reserved and the officiant decided upon, now is the time for the couple to determine the order of the ceremony events (when music is played, special readings, etc.) and choose appropriate wording for their wedding programs (if they are having printed programs).
If a lot of guests are coming from some distance away, now would also be the time for the couple to negotiate rates and book a block of hotel rooms for those out-of-town guests.
One of the most important aspects of the wedding that needs to be done seven months prior is to select and order the wedding rings. Brides-to-be should also be buying their bridal accessories such as jewelry, lingerie, etc.
Since rice is not allowed at all venues, the couple may want to consider ordering something else for guests to throw after the wedding ceremony like rose petals, confetti or birdseed or they can supply small containers of bubbles (like the ones children play with) that are made for weddings for their guests to use as they exit the wedding ceremony. Or some couples may decide to skip old-time wedding tradition all together.
Six months
At the halfway point, couples should review and approve proofs of wedding invitations and stationery and discuss the type of honeymoon they want.
Brides-to-be should explore wedding day hair and makeup styles. This way there’s still time to grow their hair a little longer if desired for their wedding hairdo.
Five months
Bridal Guide suggests couples finalize their choice of honeymoon destination about five months before the wedding while Magnet Street says to do so at the three month mark and Here Comes the Guide places this task in the three to five month mark. So while some websites can be a little different in their calendars they are all close to the same timeline. No matter which month, couples should book flights and hotels and make deposits. If not leaving immediately after the reception, they may want to also book a room for their wedding night.
A tasty part of the wedding plans is deciding on the wedding cake. The type of cake and the baker should be selected and the cake should be ordered at the five month mark. Arranging for delivery of the wedding cake should also be done at this time.
The rehearsal dinner location should be selected as well and reservations secured for the desired date. If not ordering ala carte off the menu, then the menu should be selected at this time. Traditionally the rehearsal dinner is the responsibility of the groom’s side in the wedding planning.
In the fourth or fifth month prior to the wedding, dress fittings should also be scheduled.
Four months
About two-thirds of the way through the wedding process, wedding invitations should be addressed either by hand or with printed labels.
It is now that couples should also be writing or choosing their wedding vows (what they will say to each other). Some couples write their own vows to make them more personal while others follow their chosen church’s wedding liturgy without adding additional vows. Either is fine and it is up to the couple to decide which they want as part of their wedding.
Grooms to be should be visiting formalwear shops and trying on tuxedos at this point. They should also be arranging to purchase or rent their tuxedos along with accessories such shoes, socks, cuff links, etc.
Three months
About three months before the wedding, the couples should approve an engagement announcement for placement in their local newspapers. They should also approve printed program proofs if they are choosing to have a wedding program for their wedding ceremony.
The bride should also discuss bachelorette party plans with her attendants. Not all brides choose to have a bachelorette party but if it’s to be part of the wedding process then early planning is suggested. Another event the bride should plan is a bridesmaids’ luncheon or dinner.
Three months prior to the wedding, brides should make an appointment with their hair stylist to discuss their wedding hairstyle. They may want to bring their veil along so that they and their stylist can experiment to see what will look best.
This is also the time to take another look at gift registries and update or add items.
An added item for those out-of-town guests is to create hotel information cards and maps to include with the wedding invitations. Such information might also be included on the wedding website.
Two months
Coming into the last few months before the wedding, a bride should look at secure a wedding-day dressing room for her bridesmaids, either at the wedding venue or somewhere else.
Wedding invitations should be mailed at least two months prior to the wedding to give plenty of time for guests to RSVP.
As far as the couple’s wedding attire, the bride should be having a final gown fitting and arranging for the pickup or delivery of the gown. The groom should be having a fitting for his tuxedo as well. Other websites say this is also the time for finalizing fittings for the wedding party and parents.
The couple as a few other tasks to get done at this time, including buying gifts for all wedding-party members and the couple’s parents, arranging their transportation from the ceremony site to the reception and purchasing any needed ceremony accessories such as a Unity candle, wine glasses, etc.
Six weeks
Just six weeks prior to the wedding, the rehearsal dinner invitations should be sent out. Traditionally, the rehearsal dinner includes the wedding party, the bride and groom’s immediate family and the ceremony officiate and his/her spouse. It can also include any out-of-town guests who will be arriving early so that they are not left just sitting in their hotel rooms, according to The Knot website.
The playlist should be confirmed with musicians/DJ at this time and the couple should be writing
The couple should write their newspaper announcement and gather photos. This is the announcement that is published after the wedding. For most newspapers a close-up photo of the bride and groom looking straight at the camera is the best choice. The couple should check with their local newspapers to find out if the newspaper has a form that can easily be filled out and if the form must be picked up or is available online.
While it’s a task for both the bride and groom to complete, it is one they should do separately and that is to buy a gift for their spouse-to-be. Some couples may decide to skip this and use the money towards something they both want, like their honeymoon trip or plans to buy a house.
If having a sit down dinner for their reception, the couple should decide on wedding favors. One such idea is a miniature bottle of wine with the couple’s name and wedding date on the label. Such wedding favors are set at each dinner plate or may be handed out as guests enter the reception venue.
At this point in the planning process, the bride should go in for a practice hairstyling and make her day-of-wedding hair appointment.
Four Weeks
There are several tasks that should be done at this time in the planning process. The floral order should be confirmed and a final arrangement for delivery times; the details of the wedding ceremony should be discussed with the officiant; and details should be finalized with the wedding photographer/videographer including when to arrive at each venue.
Seating arrangements for guests should be determined at this time also.
For the bride, this is the time to make an appointment (if she colors her hair) for a color touch-up for the week before the wedding. Other appointments she should make at this time is for a manicure and/or pedicure the day before the wedding. If having her makeup done professionally, she should do a dry run with the makeup artist and make an appointment for the day of the wedding.
The couple should also confirm their travel and hotel reservations for their honeymoon and the groom should schedule the return of any rented formalwear.
If they have created a wedding website, then now is the time to post their wedding announcement and photo.
One of the most important tasks that needs to be thought about at this time is obtaining the marriage license. Couples should begin the process at least two to three weeks ahead of their wedding day. Both the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be must be present at the Marriage License Bureau of the Register of Wills office to complete the process. They will need photo identifications as required by the state’s Marriage License laws. The fee for the license varies from one county to the next. A call to the Register of Wills can provide the information. In Pennsylvania, there is a three day waiting period from the time they complete the application process to the issuance of the license. A marriage license is valid for 60 days from the date it is issued.
Three weeks
By now RSVPs should be returned and the couple should be finalizing their list of reception guests and giving a final headcount to the caterer. They should also take this time to review any details with the caterer.
The couple should arrange for delivery and placement of wedding flowers, candles and other decorations on the day of the ceremony at this time in the planning process. They should also contact anyone who has not responded to the wedding invitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.