Of course, the recent election is on everyone’s mind these days. How will it turn out? In my personal opinion, this election is unique in the history of the United States. It is doubtful that cheating on this scale has ever existed before. Unless you are a total automaton, you have to see the problems. The cheating is blatant, and the Democrats are not even making an attempt to hide it.
Regardless of which side you are on, it is time to get real. How could thousands and thousands of ballots be “found,” all marked for Joe Biden. Many of them had only the presidential part filled, with the rest blank. Where were the ballots before they were “found?” How did they get lost in the first place?
The whole mail-in ballot travesty was a scheme to steal the election. After all, if you can go shopping, why couldn’t you vote in person? The Democrats fed on people’s fears about the COVID virus, and scared them into voting by mail, thereupon making it easy to influence the outcome of the election. This must not be allowed to stand.
Hopefully, the Supreme Court will set things right, but that may not happen. This whole thing has been a giant farce foisted on the American people.
Just what will we be getting if Biden does indeed manage to steal this election, and why would people want it? I know, I know, the argument is that taxes will only go up on corporations and those making over $400,000 per year. If you think that will not affect you, you are living in a fantasy world. They won’t just quietly take the hit. We all will pay more for everything. That is just the way the system works. As consumers, we are at the bottom of the chain, and everything gets passed down to us.
The anti-fossil fuel movement has tremendous, and horrible, implications, especially for states like Pennsylvania. Countless thousands of people who now have good jobs would find themselves out of work. Since humans have to eat to live, they would find themselves completely dependent on government for survival, and that’s what the Socialists want. The gas and oil industries are a huge portion of our economy. Destroying them would be nothing short of catastrophic. Yet, this is what Biden and Harris, who will likely become President, advocate.
Socialism, which often becomes Communism, just plain does not work. It has failed throughout history. Some will argue that Communist China has a booming economy. Look, for a moment, at the life of the average Chinese citizen. There is child labor, and brutal suppression of individual rights and freedoms. This always happens in a Communist state. Always. Yet, there are many simpletons who still hold out Karl Marx’s dream of some sort of utopia. They must have been asleep during all of their history classes, or been taught by Marxist teachers who brainwashed them with falsehoods. They might find out that wanting something and actually having it are two very different things.
Then, of course, there is the issue of abortion, right up until the moment of birth. The notion of making a baby comfortable while deciding whether or not to kill it, is almost inconceivable. How in the world can Joe Biden call himself a Catholic when he advocates such policies?
So, there you have it. Our country is at an awful and terrifying crossroads. The road taken now will determine how we will live for many, many years to come.