A year has gone by since the New Bethlehem Police Department violated my rights by listening to false information (lies) that was intentionally told to them. I am embarrassed of their actions and ashamed of their reactions to the whole situation.
Officer Bowser, Sgt. Peck and Chief Ryan failed miserably in performing their duties. Yet our elected officials — Mayor Tim Murray, and president of the town council, Sandy Mateer — have continued to condone the actions of the officers and have chosen not to take responsibility for any of their actions.
I was forced out of a public area by the police officers for doing nothing. I was deceived by Mayor Murray and not given correct information. Then Sandy Mateer denied me the opportunity to speak in front of the town council, telling me she would look into it. There were two separate charges of harassment, which I had not harassed anyone and they obviously did not want to go in front of the judge because of the lack of evidence, so the charges were withdrawn.
This was an unprofessional, corrupt, abusive use of power that we, citizens of New Bethlehem, have allowed as they continue to run the town in this fashion. Others who have also been unjustly “bullied” by our police and town council are too afraid to speak up and out. Lawyers have been telling me I will never get anywhere if I pursue the matter, because they will prolong it until I run out of money.
Sandy Mateer and Tim Murray, and Chief Ryan (no longer here) are running and ruining our town doing what they want and how they want, no matter whose rights are violated. And Sandy Mateer told me with her snide grin, “I will take care of slanderous remarks later.” That is exactly what your puppets did to me when Officer Bowser charged me with disorderly. You do that, Sandy Mateer, because just like the police hiding behind their badge, you are hiding behind your position. I would have no problem and a clear conscience going in front of any judge. The truth will prevail in the end, just like it will with the police advising deceitful people “that are afraid of me” to go get a protective order. More abuse of our legal system by our prior law enforcement officers — and our town council sat by and idly condoned their actions.
I may not have your power and I sure do not have your money (the town’s money), but I do have the truth and time. This will not be forgotten by me and I will not let the town forget the obvious continuous corrupt abuse of authority that you are mastering due to people afraid of retaliation should they speak out.
If you think this is petty and I should just get over it — remember I was doing nothing, I repeat, absolutely nothing illegal, let alone bothering anybody in a public area, watching our youth. The next time you are walking down the street, watch your back, you could be the next victim.
TAMMY KELLOGG
Clarion