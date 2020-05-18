The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is 16 cents higher this week at $2.265 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
On the week, Pennsylvania (+8 cents) saw the largest increase among Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states and saw the second biggest jump of all states in the country. Otherwise states in the region saw mostly increases of a few pennies, but no more than a nickel.
State averages range between $1.71 in North Carolina to $2.17 in Washington, D.C. In addition to Washington, D.C., New York ($2.15) and Pennsylvania ($2.14) carry the most expensive averages in the region and land among the top 10 highest in the country.
While gasoline stocks saw a slight increase, pushing total inventory to nearly 71 million barrels, regional refinery rates dropped just below 50 percent. As more states in the region move toward opening, which is likely to increase gasoline demand, motorists can expect gas prices to increase, but still remain low compared to typical May pump prices.
This week’s average price in western Pennsylvania was $2.265; during the week of May 11 was $2.106; during the week of May 20, 2019 was $3.068.
The average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in other communities in the DuBois area included: $2.258 in Altoona; $2.264 in Beaver; $2.264 in Bradford; $2.248 in Brookville; $2.263 in Butler; $2.211 in Clarion; $2.224 in DuBois; $2.265 in Erie; $2.261 in Greensburg; $2.284 in Indiana; $2.258 in Jeannette; $2.273 in Kittanning; $2.259 in Latrobe; $2.281 in Meadville; $2.296 in Mercer; $2.180 in New Castle; $2.279 in New Kensington; $2.299 in Oil City; $2.270 in Pittsburgh; $2.299 in Sharon; $2.278 in Uniontown; $2.295 in Warren; and $2.295 in Washington
Nationally
Pump prices continue to increase across the country with nearly every state’s average becoming more expensive on the week, on average by four cents. At the start of the Memorial Day work week, the national gas price average is $1.87.
The last time the national gas price average leading into the holiday was under $2 per gallon was 17 years ago in 2003. That year motorists paid, on average, $1.50 to fill up. Gas prices this year won’t be as low as they were in 2003, but today’s national average is a dollar lower than one year ago. While Memorial Day gas prices are likely to remain this cheap, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel as the country continues to practice social distancing.
Americans can expect gas prices to continue to push higher, possibly hitting $2 a gallon in the next few weeks. This is mostly due to demand increasing as states re-open.
This week will also bring the Environmental Protection Agency’s waiver on the sale of winter-blend gasoline to an end. Stations will switch over to summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive to produce.
Typically, the switchover to summer-blend can cause gas prices to spike during the summer driving season, but that will likely not be the case this year due to the impact of COVID-19 on demand and crude oil prices.
At the end of Friday's formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.87 to settle at $29.43 per barrel. Crude prices increased last week amid growing market optimism that crude demand continues to rebound as more states re-open and demand for gasoline has grown in recent weeks.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.