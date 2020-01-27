DuBOIS — The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is seven cents cheaper this week at $2.764 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
All states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region saw gas prices decrease on the week. These five states saw the largest declines at the pump in the region and nation: Pennsylvania (-6 cents), Delaware (-5 cents), North Carolina (-5 cents), Maryland (-5 cents) and West Virginia (-4 cents).
Pump price declines are likely to extend through the end of the month as gasoline stocks continue to grow in the region. With a 100,000-barrel build, regional gasoline stocks sit at 65.3 million barrels. Gasoline stocks have been steadily building since mid-November, paving the way for cheaper gas prices for the region.
This week’s average prices in western Pennsylvania average $2.764.
During the week of Jan. 20, prices averaged $2.838 and the average price during the week of Jan. 28, 2019 was $2.471.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas around DuBois this week was: $2.582 in Altoona; $2.769 in Beaver; $2.932 in Bradford; $2.770 in Brookville; $2.749 in Butler; $2.879 in Clarion; $2.720 in DuBois; $2.898 in Erie; $2.659 in Greensburg; $2.803 in Indiana; $2.740 in Jeannette; $2.885 in Kittanning; $2.653 in Latrobe; $2.888 in Meadville; $2.891 in Mercer; $2.607 in New Castle; $2.713 in New Kensington; $2.808 in Pittsburgh; $2.547 in Sharon; $2.712 in Uniontown; $2.929 in Warren; and $2.679 in Washington.
On the national front, The gas price average is $2.51, which is three cents cheaper than last week, four cents less than last month, and 25 cents more than a year ago. Gas prices have continued to drop over the last week as gasoline stocks grew again, measuring at 260 million barrels — the highest stock level ever recorded by the EIA since it began recording the data in 1990.
The increase in inventory is pairing with lower seasonal demand by motorists nationwide. The EIA estimates that demand grew slightly from 8.56 million barrels per day to 8.66 million. However, the current rate is lower than last year’s 8.87 million barrels per day at this time.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate dropped by $1.40 to settle at $54.19. Crude prices dropped last week after market concerns increased due to the growing impact of the coronavirus on global travel. If global travel demand decreases, global crude demand would likely follow suit and result in lower global crude consumption. If market concerns regarding the virus continue to grow this week, crude prices could drop further.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.