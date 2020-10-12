BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging (JCAAA) staff participated in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Friday, October 9, in Brookville. Each year, staff members donate $1 to wear jeans to work on Fridays. This year staff chose to donate to The Alzheimer’s Association. In total, the staff raised $221.
A generous donation came to JCAAA from the family of Beverly Dinger as part of its annual Alzheimer’s Association contribution. Dinger passed away in July 2020. In her memory the family donated $1,754.
In total, the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging donated $1,975 to help advance care, support, and research for all those facing Alzheimer’s.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. This year’s event was not a large in-person gathering, but teams and individuals were called on to join the fight against the disease.