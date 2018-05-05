STATE COLLEGE — Book lovers, unite! The 57th Annual AAUW State College Used Book Sale will be held May 12-15 at the Penn State Snider Ag Arena, across from Beaver Stadium and the Central Pennsylvania Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. The sale runs 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily.
More than 250,000 sorted books, priced to sell, will be available for purchase. This year’s selection includes children’s books, fiction, biographies, newer text books, collectors, sports, hobbies, history, mysteries and much more.
Monday, May 14 is Half Price Day and Tuesday, May 15 is Bag Day, when a bag of books may be purchased for $7. Shoppers may bring their own bag to fill.
A reminder to shoppers: Penn State safety regulations limit the total number of people in the Ag Arena at any one given time to 450 people. These efforts are in place to protect shopper safety and increase shopper enjoyment. To provide full access to exits in the event of an emergency, the sale perimeter may not be used by customers for temporary storage. While many shoppers tend to come first thing Saturday morning, a wide selection of books is guaranteed for all four days.
Almost all sale proceeds are used locally for branch projects, for grants to programs of community non-profits that reflect AAUW’s mission, and for scholarships to returning adult women students. Learn more at www.aauwstatecollege.org.
