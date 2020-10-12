I’m writing in response to the letter published Oct. 7-8 by Christine Adams. I’m not writing to debate her political opinions because we could go on for days about that. However, I do want to address what she said about abortion and the Bible. And I quote, “Nowhere in the Bible is abortion directly mentioned except the description of a curse that is an abortion in Numbers 5:11-31.”
I sincerely hope that Christine is not saying that the Bible doesn’t condemn abortion, because it does. It may not use the word abortion but it does use the words kill and murder. You can agree with me or not, but you can’t argue with God’s holy word. That is unless you don’t believe in God or the Bible.
First, the definition of abortion is: “The removal of a fetus from the womb prior to normal delivery in a manner such as to cause the death of the fetus; also called voluntary abortion or when performed by a physician, therapeutic abortion.” I also saw a definition that called it monstrous. I totally agree with that.
The definition of fetus: “In humans, an unborn baby that develops and grows inside the uterus (womb).”
Psalm 139:13,14 — “For you formed my inward parts; you covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Marvelous are your works and that my soul knows very well.”
Jeremiah 1:5 — “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.”
God knows us before and while we’re in the womb. Just think of all the lives that have been aborted. One of them may have had the brilliant mind to find the cure for cancer. Sadly we will never know.
In II Kings 16, it tells us of the story of King Ahaz and that he did not do right in the sight of the Lord his God. It tells us he made his son pass through the fire. They were sacrificing children to idols. This is an abomination to God. The nation of Israel suffered because of the evil they were doing.
One of the Two Commandments found in Exodus tells us in the 13th verse, “You shall not murder.”
Psalm 127:3 — “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord. The fruit of the womb is a reward.”
God cherishes the life of the unborn, who have no voice, and so should we.
Matthew 19:14 — “But Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the Kingdom of Heaven.’”
There is one thing I will agree with Christine on, vote love. Vote life! Choose wisely the candidates that are pro-life, that are against this monstrous act.
PATRICIA TOY
Mayport