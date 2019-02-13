Abortion is a human rights issue. It does not make any difference if we are religious or atheist. It does not make any difference if we are Democrat or Republican or have no political party affiliation. It does not make any difference if we are male or female. We all are human; therefore, we all own the issue.
The right for a human to live is a universal principal of justice that can be known by reason. The Declaration of Independence states that we have “an inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Inalienable means that the right cannot be taken away by anyone. A child in the womb has an inalienable right to live and grow in that womb and then be born.
A woman does not have sole right to her womb because the womb is and must be the first home for each and every new human being. For a woman to say she completely owns her own body cannot be so if her womb is being inhabited by a living, growing human. The two cannot be separated. We must be supportive of both mother and child.
What is in the womb before birth is not a blob of tissue. It is a human person that was given his or her own unique DNA with the first cell of development. He or she has a head and arms and legs. He or she has a heart and other organs, feels pain, has reflexes. He or she has a right for his or her body to grow in the womb and be born. His or her right to live must be defended.
Just as the Supreme Court was wrong on the decisions regarding slavery, it is wrong on the decision regarding abortion. As it was with slavery, the conscience of the nation must rise up against the ravages of the abortion industry.
Sixty-one million humans have been destroyed in the womb since Roe v. Wade was passed in 1973. Sixty-one million humans who could have contributed to our society, been our workers, been our innovators, been our friends are gone through death in the womb. Women and their families have suffered greatly from the false premises of the abortion industry.
As Americans, we must face abortion as a human rights issue. And when that happens, then the political forces that control the debate can be stopped. We must be the voices for humans in the womb and supporters of mothers who bear them. It is a human’s right to be born and a mother’s right to be supported during her pregnancy and it is our obligation to protect both.
— Jake and Mary Meyer, St. Marys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.